 Sermon or harris? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sermon or harris?

Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Mar 21, 2007
8,335
1,291
Man I like both, Sermon has really impressed me this year. Kid runs violent. Is he rising up boards?
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Jul 28, 2008
14,028
9,953
Very similar backs - but different. Sermon is more elusive. People don’t realize it but Sermon is one of the most elusive backs in the country and can catch out of the backfield.

He’s like Great Valu brand Najee Harris in the way that Michael Carter is Great Valu brand Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Trey Sermon is a beast. Was always underrated. Oklahoma doesn’t really understand how to use their backs anymore, which is why he transferred and Saban keeps flipping all the top RB recruits Oklahoma tries to get.

If teams miss out on Najee but desire a back in that mold, take Sermon later.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Mar 21, 2007
8,335
1,291
Where you think sermon is going to go. 2nd? Or sneak in the first
Where you think sermon is going to go. 2nd? Or sneak in the first

?
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Jul 28, 2008
14,028
9,953
Most of these backs are going off the board in that 35-75 range like they normally do.

Day 1 talents hear their name called in rounds 2&3 because they play a day 2 position. The big run on RB’s starts on Day 2.

I don’t see any backs coming off the board in the 1st round.
 
Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Mar 21, 2007
8,335
1,291
I appreciate the feedback
 
A

ANM

Feb 23, 2017
2,251
2,901
I saw you mention this before, but couldn’t find it and wanted to make sure I got the stat correct.

did you say Harris only has 1 touchdown of 20+ yards in his career, or something of that nature? Bc that’s alarming
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Mar 30, 2018
2,336
1,382
47
Largo, Florida
Id take Najee at #3 overall. I would not take Sermon, at all. Like, I would take Brian Robinson over Sermon.
I would not take any back who is under 3.1 weight to height ratio, and who at combine does not post combined jump score of 165 minimum, vert plus broad.
 
