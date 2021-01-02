Sermon or harris?

Where you think sermon is going to go. 2nd? Or sneak in the firstVery similar backs - but different. Sermon is more elusive. People don’t realize it but Sermon is one of the most elusive backs in the country and can catch out of the backfield.
He’s like Great Valu brand Najee Harris in the way that Michael Carter is Great Valu brand Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Trey Sermon is a beast. Was always underrated. Oklahoma doesn’t really understand how to use their backs anymore, which is why he transferred and Saban keeps flipping all the top RB recruits Oklahoma tries to get.
If teams miss out on Najee but desire a back in that mold, take Sermon later.
I appreciate the feedbackMost of these backs are going off the board in that 35-75 range like they normally do.
Day 1 talents hear their name called in rounds 2&3 because they play a day 2 position. The big run on RB’s starts on Day 2.
I don’t see any backs coming off the board in the 1st round.
