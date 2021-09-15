SF_Dolphins_Fan

I live in SF and was a season ticket holder but quit the 49ers when the team moved from SF to Santa Clara. Next I became an Oakland Raiders season ticket holder but quit that team when plans were announced to leave Oakland for Las Vegas. Miami Dolphins owner Ross was the one and only owner who had the integrity to vote against the Raiders move so now I am a Dolphins fan. I bought Sunday Ticket so I could watch all the Dolphins games from my home in San Francisco. Go Dolphins !