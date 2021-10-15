Shady McCoy with Bob Papas on Sirius XM Radio

This morning



Shady said “Miami’s competition is the Bills and the Dolphins (he said that 2021 is looking over for MIA but they can turn it around under Tua in 2022) He said we are a few LBs and DLine away from playing fully complementary football like the 49ers under Alex Smith or the Seahawks with the legion of boom”



Shady said “Mia have the Secondary and CBS so he said he would focus on completing the D and let the O come along slowly because we are young there”



Zero concern about Tua when he gets healthy and he expects he will



Papas said to Shady “What about NE?” Shady said they have a young QB they are long way away



Shady is a commentator who has played recently who is not concerned about Tua in the big picture



Likes the D but he isn’t wrong we are short a few dynamic LBs he said it can be solved in the 2022 draft & FA.