Shady McCoy with Bob Papas on Sirius XM Radio

This morning

Shady said “Miami’s competition is the Bills and the Dolphins (he said that 2021 is looking over for MIA but they can turn it around under Tua in 2022) He said we are a few LBs and DLine away from playing fully complementary football like the 49ers under Alex Smith or the Seahawks with the legion of boom”

Shady said “Mia have the Secondary and CBS so he said he would focus on completing the D and let the O come along slowly because we are young there”

Zero concern about Tua when he gets healthy and he expects he will

Papas said to Shady “What about NE?” Shady said they have a young QB they are long way away

Shady is a commentator who has played recently who is not concerned about Tua in the big picture

Likes the D but he isn’t wrong we are short a few dynamic LBs he said it can be solved in the 2022 draft & FA.
 
No mention of OL?
 
If you add reinforcements to the offensive line and the front seven, plus add a starting running back who can go get you four yards on 1st or second down consistently, this team can come together. We still have three number ones and three day two draft picks coming up in the next couple of drafts. There’s ammunition. And we have cap space to get a couple of key reliable veterans who can lead. Ideally, you’d do it with a new general manager who is more strategic and has a good understanding of roster building and construction. We will need an overhaul of the assistants too to get some semblance of player development going. The program and organization stink.
 
Please bring in better coaching regardless of what it means, and do not deconstruct this roster for picks!

Please don't take away from what is built, let's add. We definitely need leaders and role players in the 27-32 range which are not high priced
Having vets mentoring younger players is not myth or hyperbole. It is a must in winning organizations.

We have too many guys with 3 years and less playing experience. Before you cut iggy, you draft to replace him first and not with a first, a late 2nd and after is fine, unless, you are looking to replace a Howard or Jones. Then you definitely should use a 1st on an upgraded talent.

Picks as we all definitely know by now, are not guaranteed to be better, talent for talent pick to pick. Tunsil - AJ, Minkah - Iggy etc
 
Been a big supporter up Tua but at this point he is at prove it stage. By prove it I mean he's got to get into games and stay in games
 
