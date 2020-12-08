Should Denver trade for Matt Ryan this offseason?

Or is there a better veteran QB option for a team that has a lot pf talent and no real weak spots other than QB?



Stafford is younger, but with that back of his, he might as well be 40.



Drew Lock is ****. He is the #1 culprit for their losses.

But that team is loaded, IMO. They hung tough with the NFL's best team last night.

With a ready-made QB running that show with Jeudy in year 2 theyd be a tough out.