Should the Dolphins consider playing Byron Jones at safety?

The Miami Dolphins’ secondary is very much the identity of this football team in 2020. The Dolphins, with several big-money contracts invested into the likes of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones,…
Could the Dolphins charge Jones with playing free safety? Sure, they could. And in any given week, you may see Jones take some reps in space. But to ask him to play there permanently would temper his value for the Dolphins and be a mis-managed opportunity; especially considering what the cost was to secure Jones’ services.
 
There are going to be a lot of moving parts in the Fins secondary; a lot of disguised coverages. I'm sure Byron Jones will see some reps at free safety, but I'm pretty sure BRANDON Jones and Steven Parker will be the "official" free safeties.
 
Brandon Jones was pretty versatile at Texas, switching from Safety to Nickel often. Some analysts have said hes going to be our Chung.
 
This exactly. Aside from Eric Rowe at SS and X at CB, I think you're going to have all of the DB switching coverages at different points. The other guy I think is going to be an interesting piece is Iggy. He's been primarily a press corner thus far, so I could easily see him lined up on the LOS on the same side as both Joneses and used as a blitzer in dime packages.
 
