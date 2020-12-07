Should the Jets get docked a draft pick for throwing a game?

Bumrush
This is ultimately Miami related because it's almost certain they land Trevor.
Cover zero with 13 seconds left?
Miami was accused by the media of tanking last season, how the hell can the NFL let the Jets clearly get away with tanking? No way in hell that play call is made if the Jets wanted to win. One tackle inbounds and you win. Instead you put a spy on an immobile QB and your corner on an island against a speedster?
