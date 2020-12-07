Should the Jets get docked a draft pick for throwing a game?

Miami was accused early in the season last year of tanking but they were never in jeopardy of losing draft picks when others thought they were tanking for a particular player. The Colts basically tanked twice so they would be able to draft Manning and then Luck several years later.



I really don’t blame the Jets for tanking so they can draft Lawrence. Yet as bad as the team is and with Gase as their head coach their fans probably deserve the first pick in the draft after having to put up with Gase for the last two years.