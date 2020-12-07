Should the Jets get docked a draft pick for throwing a game?

Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
460
This is ultimately Miami related because it's almost certain they land Trevor.

Cover zero with 13 seconds left?

Miami was accused by the media of tanking last season, how the hell can the NFL let the Jets clearly get away with tanking? No way in hell that play call is made if the Jets wanted to win. One tackle inbounds and you win. Instead you put a spy on an immobile QB and your corner on an island against a speedster?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,029
Reaction score
12,737
Location
Montreal
Bumrush said:
This is ultimately Miami related because it's almost certain they land Trevor.

Cover zero with 13 seconds left?

Miami was accused by the media of tanking last season, how the hell can the NFL let the Jets clearly get away with tanking? No way in hell that play call is made if the Jets wanted to win. One tackle inbounds and you win. Instead you put a spy on an immobile QB and your corner on an island against a speedster?
Click to expand...
Dude the Fins called a cover 0 blitz in the exact same situation last season...
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
556
Reaction score
164
Doubt it but it looked pretty obvious on back to back plays they were trying to lose
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
460
WCUPUNK said:
I expect every media talking head to demand the Jets lose their pick like they did with Miami in Week 2 last year.
Click to expand...
No way. I expect them to ignore it after
NBP81 said:
Dude the Fins called a cover 0 blitz in the exact same situation last season...
Click to expand...
Against the Steelers, right? That was at the end of the half and if you asked me then I'd imagine Flores was tanking... Something clicked mid season and Miami changed course.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,484
Reaction score
3,404
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Pretty hard to prove that a team which lost its first 11 games isn't bad enough to lose a 12th despite its best efforts.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
460
Don't get me wrong I'm not saying they should lose the overall number but there should be a penalty of some sort
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,438
Reaction score
5,332
Easy solution. Change the draft format. Lottery for the five teams with the worst records. The perception of tanking would be no more.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,537
Reaction score
3,535
Age
67
Location
Miami
Miami was accused early in the season last year of tanking but they were never in jeopardy of losing draft picks when others thought they were tanking for a particular player. The Colts basically tanked twice so they would be able to draft Manning and then Luck several years later.

I really don’t blame the Jets for tanking so they can draft Lawrence. Yet as bad as the team is and with Gase as their head coach their fans probably deserve the first pick in the draft after having to put up with Gase for the last two years.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
460
Sirspud said:
Pretty hard to prove that a team which lost its first 11 games isn't bad enough to lose a 12th despite its best efforts.
Click to expand...
It's impossible to prove unless a coach or player admit to it..

My hope is that Greg Williams gets fired after being promised a coaching role on the staff and then testifies that he was instructed to lose.

One can dream but we are talking about the Jets so you never know.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
582
Reaction score
695
Location
St Louis, Missouri
Bumrush said:
This is ultimately Miami related because it's almost certain they land Trevor.

Cover zero with 13 seconds left?

Miami was accused by the media of tanking last season, how the hell can the NFL let the Jets clearly get away with tanking? No way in hell that play call is made if the Jets wanted to win. One tackle inbounds and you win. Instead you put a spy on an immobile QB and your corner on an island against a speedster?
Click to expand...

This was not that egregious. It was not like their DBs all lined up on the LOS, they were 10+ yards downfield, they just played poor man coverage.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,484
Reaction score
3,404
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Bumrush said:
This is ultimately Miami related because it's almost certain they land Trevor.

Cover zero with 13 seconds left?

Miami was accused by the media of tanking last season, how the hell can the NFL let the Jets clearly get away with tanking? No way in hell that play call is made if the Jets wanted to win. One tackle inbounds and you win. Instead you put a spy on an immobile QB and your corner on an island against a speedster?
Click to expand...
I would think its pretty indisputable that Miami a chance to win last year. You can see that in the personnel moves we made. But that's not technically tanking. Either way, I think Miami's situation is a lot more indisputable than pointing to a defensive playcall. Especially coming from a veteran DC who has lived by bringing pressure throughout his lengthy career.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom