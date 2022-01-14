 Should We Draft A WR This Year And How Early? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should We Draft A WR This Year And How Early?

Should We Draft A WR?

  • Rounds 1-2

    Votes: 26 89.7%

  • Rounds 3-4

    Votes: 2 6.9%

  • Rounds 5-7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I wouldn't draft a WR this year

    Votes: 1 3.4%
  • Total voters
    29
GhostArmOfMarino

In the title.

We have a lot to fix across the line but I also don't think we can just go into next year with Waddle and hope Parker is healthy again.

I definitely think we need to take someone, but after round 2 or maybe 3 you start to really see more specialty guys than all around good receivers.

I definitely don't think we should spend in FA so that just leaves the draft for this position group.

What would you do?
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

It all depends on the strength of this draft.
If it's a heavy receiver draft we can wait a few rounds to pick one up, but I have not really paid attention to anything draft related.

Oh and yes we badly need one and I prefer to get one via draft.
 
Kev7

Kev7

I’m ready to open up the checkbook for Chris Godwin. Draft BPA within reason.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Draft either Burks round 1 or wait to round 3.

Would love to come out of rounds 1-3 with a WR, RB, LB

Spend money on OL, don't draft
 
F

ForksPhin

I’m fine with trying to get one in the 1st or 2nd round. I wouldn’t mind WR in the 1st and a RB in the 2nd. Fix the o-line in FA.

Or we can skip WR in the draft and get a young WR like Christian Kirk in FA.
 
M

Marino2.0

ForksPhin said:
I’m fine with trying to get one in the 1st or 2nd round. I wouldn’t mind WR in the 1st and a RB in the 2nd. Fix the o-line in FA.

Or we can skip WR in the draft and get a young WR like Christian Kirk in FA.
Click to expand...
Problem with Kirk is that he’s really a slot, as is Waddle. Not sure either of those guys is best used outside.
 
L

lim118469

I would 1st prefer to draft a good receiver but i Also think we should try to trade Parker n a later round pick like 4th or 5th for mayb brandin cooks (28yrs old)
Cooks (i think 13mil) doesnt cost a great deal more than parker (8mil i think) and has been pretty reliable throughout his career. Way more than parker thats for sure. He has the speed to take the top off the defense n do what fuller was supposed to. Plus im sure he would want to be on team that has a chance (cause who knows about watson n his legal stuff) and tell him we’ll give him a 3yr extension or so. Then mayb would have more options in the draft on what’s available
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

lim118469 said:
I would 1st prefer to draft a good receiver but i Also think we should try to trade Parker n a later round pick like 4th or 5th for mayb brandin cooks (28yrs old)
Cooks (i think 13mil) doesnt cost a great deal more than parker (8mil i think) and has been pretty reliable throughout his career. Way more than parker thats for sure. He has the speed to take the top off the defense n do what fuller was supposed to. Plus im sure he would want to be on team that has a chance (cause who knows about watson n his legal stuff) and tell him we’ll give him a 3yr extension or so. Then mayb would have more options in the draft on what’s available
Click to expand...
Texans definitely say no, and you'll never trade with them again if Flo get's the job. Probably not even
 
