Should We Draft A WR This Year And How Early?

I would 1st prefer to draft a good receiver but i Also think we should try to trade Parker n a later round pick like 4th or 5th for mayb brandin cooks (28yrs old)

Cooks (i think 13mil) doesnt cost a great deal more than parker (8mil i think) and has been pretty reliable throughout his career. Way more than parker thats for sure. He has the speed to take the top off the defense n do what fuller was supposed to. Plus im sure he would want to be on team that has a chance (cause who knows about watson n his legal stuff) and tell him we’ll give him a 3yr extension or so. Then mayb would have more options in the draft on what’s available