Should We Draft A WR This Year And How Early?

GhostArmOfMarino
In the title.
We have a lot to fix across the line but I also don't think we can just go into next year with Waddle and hope Parker is healthy again.
I definitely think we need to take someone, but after round 2 or maybe 3 you start to really see more specialty guys than all around good receivers.
I definitely don't think we should spend in FA so that just leaves the draft for this position group.
What would you do?
