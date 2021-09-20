Should we have kept Tannenbaum over Grier?

dnespins said: look i don't know exactly what Grier has done with this franchise over the last how many ever years and i follow pretty closely. BUT, if you're goal is to change the culture and create a winner, i'm not sure why you promote someone that has been here for a long time. oh well...same **** different year... Click to expand...

Not sure but, we've definitely been heading towards a winning culture over the last couple seasons. You all are a bunch of whiners. Probably the same people bitching and complaining the last 2 seasons after early season blowouts. Calm down. Were set up pretty nicely. This was a bad loss but, not sure how you fire a man that has improved this team, this much from what we were, just 2 seasons ago. It was just seasons ago we fielded what many said "was the worst team in nfl history". The next season we won 10 games!! What are you silly MFs complaining about? We have $60 to $80 mil in cap space next offseason(2nd most in league), plus our draft capital over the next 2 drafts. We got blown out... Ok. We've been here before and still finished strong. At least this season we're not 0 and 2.