Should we have kept Tannenbaum over Grier?

Tiko377

Tannenbaum was banging the table for Herbert pre draft while everyone was thinking he's crazy.(not saying Tua a bust)

He seems to make some reasonable points on ESPN.

Grier has missed really bad in the drafts and Oline.
 
Dolphins81

Grier should have been fired too. We should have never of promoted anyone internal to GM. We need someone from the outside. I would honestly give the keys to Payton Manning even though he lied about Gase.
 
no, Grier>Tannenbaum, but both not good
 
look i don't know exactly what Grier has done with this franchise over the last how many ever years and i follow pretty closely. BUT, if your goal is to change the culture and create a winner, i'm not sure why you promote someone that has been here for a long time. oh well...same **** different year...
 
Dolphins81 said:
Grier should have been fired too. We should have never of promoted anyone internal to GM. We need someone from the outside. I would honestly give the keys to Payton Manning even though he lied about Gase.
That's the Stephen Ross way! He doesn't believe in cleaning house (see firing Sparano but keeping Ireland; firing Ireland but keeping Philbin; firing Philbin and bringing in his friend Tannenbaum; keeping Tannenbaum and hiring Adam Gase...)
 
Tiko377 said:
Maybe at trades.
I thought so but the trades didn't produce too much goodness, he's great at getting picks just not doing something with them. Like Jerry Seinfeld said, "you know how to take the reservation, you just don't know how to hold the reservation", similar methodology
 
TBum has driven 2 franchises backward. He drafted Sanchez and hired Gase. Clueless Ross actually promoted a failed fired GM to VP. He is Front Office toxic and BSPN is an appropriate final resting place!
 
mbhcu98

dnespins said:
look i don't know exactly what Grier has done with this franchise over the last how many ever years and i follow pretty closely. BUT, if you're goal is to change the culture and create a winner, i'm not sure why you promote someone that has been here for a long time. oh well...same **** different year...
Not sure but, we've definitely been heading towards a winning culture over the last couple seasons. You all are a bunch of whiners. Probably the same people bitching and complaining the last 2 seasons after early season blowouts. Calm down. Were set up pretty nicely. This was a bad loss but, not sure how you fire a man that has improved this team, this much from what we were, just 2 seasons ago. It was just seasons ago we fielded what many said "was the worst team in nfl history". The next season we won 10 games!! What are you silly MFs complaining about? We have $60 to $80 mil in cap space next offseason(2nd most in league), plus our draft capital over the next 2 drafts. We got blown out... Ok. We've been here before and still finished strong. At least this season we're not 0 and 2.
 
YES! But most fin fans too proud/stubborn to admit it. Chris Grier was given keys to fix problems that he was a part of. He is a good scout and football man (he made a good choice with Flo), plus a excellent person, BUT...the same issues of OLine we had for years where he was part of as GM or scouting, they have failed...going back to Tannehill. No surprise we have a young QB, with talent that looks to be ruined by inability to build a decent OL. Plus the amount of high draft picks they got average to busts in 1st/2nd rounds. (Everyone except XHoward)....Tannenbaun, made mistakes too, but at least he was smarter than Grier about picking Herbert over Tua, mostly because Tua is injury prone, undersized and overhyped because of playing at Alabama...if your rebuilding OL, with 1st and 2nd years players, that usually take a couple of years to develop, putting a injury risk and undersized QB( that you pay a premium for) is a perfect recipe for failure.
 
lbmclean_nocal

Christ on a ****ing crutch. What right tackle did Tbaum “bang the table for”

Any mention of Hebert and some people just swing from their dicks
 
mbhcu98 said:
You all are a bunch of whiners. Probably the same people bitching and complaining the last 2 seasons after early season blowouts.
you're probably right. i mean, we haven't been beaten by 55 points in a playoff game in over 20 years. let's let this **** play out before we pass judgement on anyone that might be involved. hell, flores could make it an lose by 54. that'd be something to build on.
 
Neither of these two men have great resumes. Oddly enough, one of them keeps getting promoted despite repeated failures within the same organization and the other one has been fired a few times.

Not gonna think too hard about this one, though. Thoughtcrimes abound.
 
