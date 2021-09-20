Should we have kept Tannenbaum over Grier?

YES! But most fin fans too proud/stubborn to admit it. Chris Grier was given keys to fix problems that he was a part of. He is a good scout and football man (he made a good choice with Flo), plus a excellent person, BUT...the same issues of OLine we had for years where he was part of as GM or scouting, they have failed...going back to Tannehill. No surprise we have a young QB, with talent that looks to be ruined by inability to build a decent OL. Plus the amount of high draft picks they got average to busts in 1st/2nd rounds. (Everyone except XHoward)....Tannenbaun, made mistakes too, but at least he was smarter than Grier about picking Herbert over Tua, mostly because Tua is injury prone, undersized and overhyped because of playing at Alabama...if your rebuilding OL, with 1st and 2nd years players, that usually take a couple of years to develop, putting a injury risk and undersized QB( that you pay a premium for) is a perfect recipe for failure.