Shout out to the Secondary

Sleepy said: And then some fans have the nerve to call Noah Iggy a bust when we simply have a loaded secondary.

The fact that some of the players in front of him are free agent players from other teams and a free agent who was not drafted seems to imply he was a waste as a first round draft pick.The only reason I see him being on the team now is because of where he was drafted. Not because of his ability on the football field. They had to continue to spend draft resources and cap money on the secondary this year because they obviously realize Iggy isn’t the answer.The fact he is listed as the 3rd string CB says a lot about him in regards to the coaches not having much confidence in him.