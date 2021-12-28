Shout out to the Secondary

SF Dolphin Fan
I'm not sure if I've ever seen a better game for Miami's secondary than Monday night.
Every camera angle, on virtually every passing down, showed how well covered the Saints receivers were. There was no place for Book to go on a lot of throws.
This defense only works if the secondary plays well and we are seeing that. Holland and Brandon Jones are an incredible young duo at safety. Howard and Byron Jones are about as good as it gets at corner.
Add in Rowe, Needham and it's a group that has played a key role in the Dolphins turnaround.
