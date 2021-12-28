 Shout out to the Secondary | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm not sure if I've ever seen a better game for Miami's secondary than Monday night.

Every camera angle, on virtually every passing down, showed how well covered the Saints receivers were. There was no place for Book to go on a lot of throws.

This defense only works if the secondary plays well and we are seeing that. Holland and Brandon Jones are an incredible young duo at safety. Howard and Byron Jones are about as good as it gets at corner.

Add in Rowe, Needham and it's a group that has played a key role in the Dolphins turnaround.
 
And then some fans have the nerve to call Noah Iggy a bust when we simply have a loaded secondary.
 
Hard to believe, Boyer went away from the strength of the secondary by utilizing a more zone coverage scheme earlier in the season. Once he went back to a more man scheme, the entire defense came together and has become the lock down unit, its performed like since the 1st half of the 2nd Buffalo game.
 
And then some fans have the nerve to call Noah Iggy a bust when we simply have a loaded secondary.
Not sure about Iggy, but that's a good point. With this defense, you can understand why Flores is always looking for corners. Have to have both quality and depth at the position.
 
Hard to believe, Boyer went away from the strength of the secondary by utilizing a more zone coverage scheme earlier in the season. Once he went back to a more man scheme, the entire defense came together and has become the lock down unit, its performed like since the 1st half of the 2nd Buffalo game.
You have to wonder where Miami would be if the team had played that way all year?

My guess? Competing with KC for the top seed.
 
And then some fans have the nerve to call Noah Iggy a bust when we simply have a loaded secondary.
The fact that some of the players in front of him are free agent players from other teams and a free agent who was not drafted seems to imply he was a waste as a first round draft pick.

The only reason I see him being on the team now is because of where he was drafted. Not because of his ability on the football field. They had to continue to spend draft resources and cap money on the secondary this year because they obviously realize Iggy isn’t the answer.

The fact he is listed as the 3rd string CB says a lot about him in regards to the coaches not having much confidence in him.
 
You have to wonder where Miami would be if the team had played that way all year?

My guess? Competing with KC for the top seed.
The injury to Tua really killed us the most. At least 2 more wins with him on the field.

Major props to the secondary though. The addition of Holland was exactly what this aggressive defense needed. Shout out to Byron Jones too. Gets a lot of hate but I feel he has really been in better position at times this year. Still not great at tracking the ball, but coverage has been good.
 
definitely a bust, have you tried to watch him tackle punts?
I am not here to defend Igbo, however before the draft he was labeled a raw, project type player. To me this means that we cannot be quick on labeling him a bust based on this prior knowledge. If he does not improve in the next couple years we should perhaps revisit this at that time.
 
The injury to Tua really killed us the most. At least 2 more wins with him on the field.

Major props to the secondary though. The addition of Holland was exactly what this aggressive defense needed. Shout out to Byron Jones too. Gets a lot of hate but I feel he has really been in better position at times this year. Still not great at tracking the ball, but coverage has been good.
Right. Unfortunately, not going to get interceptions with Byron Jones but his coverage is really good.
 
I am not here to defend Igbo, however before the draft he was labeled a raw, project type player. To me this means that we cannot be quick on labeling him a bust based on this prior knowledge. If he does not improve in the next couple years we should perhaps revisit this at that time.
He needs to stop putting on muscle and work on his footwork, movement and technique. Feel like he has been overbulking his frame which could be effecting his range of motion , and quickness.
 
I am not here to defend Igbo, however before the draft he was labeled a raw, project type player. To me this means that we cannot be quick on labeling him a bust based on this prior knowledge. If he does not improve in the next couple years we should perhaps revisit this at that time.
I know this isn't the 70's or the 80's, but Terry Bradshaw would have been considered a bust by year three using today's standards.

I think the jury is still out for Iggy, but definitely not looking good. Now, who knows. Maybe the light goes on, but he keeps dropping further down the depth chart.
 
Right. Unfortunately, not going to get interceptions with Byron Jones but his coverage is really good.
Yeah INTs will never be his forte. At least with the good coverage it can lead to a forced throw somewhere else, indirectly causing turnovers.
 
