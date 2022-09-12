 Shoutout To The Defense For An Impressive Accomplishment! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shoutout To The Defense For An Impressive Accomplishment!

Vaark said:
Holy Cow Batman, Is that true? I love Josh Boyer.

Very solid game by the defense, certainly could've been better. Things bounced our way for the most part but a team like that is always tough to play because they will always be well prepared.

Because I ALWAYS have one eye on the future and thats just how I analyze the game (looking for our weaknesses), I can certainly pin point one player on defense who won't be around next year, saving us over $5M in cap space.
 
The Ghost said:
Very solid game by the defense, certainly could've been better. Things bounced our way for the most part but a team like that is always tough to play because they will always be well prepared.

Because I ALWAYS have one eye on the future and thats just how I analyze the game (looking for our weaknesses), I can certainly pin point one player on defense who won't be around next year, saving us over $5M in cap space.
Jerome Baker.
 
Fuhbawl said:
Saved by the D

It’s a team game and the defense did its job. While the offense didn’t score as many points as we might have wanted. It got the ball three times inside its own 10 yard line and moved the ball well enough each of those times that they never gave the Patriots great field position when they eventually punted the ball.

The Patriots have an excellent defense and yet the offense moved the ball and committed no turnovers in the game. So overall it was a good game from both sides of the ball as well as the special teams.
 
If we survive Buffalo and Cincinnati while keeping the streak in tact, then I’m willing to go streaking myself.
 
1972forever said:
It’s a team game and the defense did its job. While the offense didn’t score as many points as we might have wanted. It got the ball three times inside its own 10 yard line and moved the ball well enough each of those times that they never gave the Patriots great field position when they eventually punted the ball.

The Patriots have an excellent defense and yet the offense moved the ball and committed no turnovers in the game. So overall it was a good game from both sides of the ball as well as the special teams.
that is a good point about us getting first down and protecting the ball inside our own 10 3 different times.
 
