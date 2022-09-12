Shoutout To The Defense For An Impressive Accomplishment!

It’s a team game and the defense did its job. While the offense didn’t score as many points as we might have wanted. It got the ball three times inside its own 10 yard line and moved the ball well enough each of those times that they never gave the Patriots great field position when they eventually punted the ball.



The Patriots have an excellent defense and yet the offense moved the ball and committed no turnovers in the game. So overall it was a good game from both sides of the ball as well as the special teams.