Shoutout To The Defense For An Impressive Accomplishment!

The D keeps this up and we're in danger of losing him to a HC job!Holy Cow Batman, Is that true? I love Josh Boyer.
I figured as much. He's been my favorite coach since he was hired. Has a real knack for finding unheralded DB's and can coach too.
They made huge adjustments after the 1st quarter. Miami withstood New England's best in the 1st. Then adjusted and snuffed them out.
Jerome Baker.Very solid game by the defense, certainly could've been better. Things bounced our way for the most part but a team like that is always tough to play because they will always be well prepared.
Because I ALWAYS have one eye on the future and thats just how I analyze the game (looking for our weaknesses), I can certainly pin point one player on defense who won't be around next year, saving us over $5M in cap space.
It’s a team game and the defense did its job. While the offense didn’t score as many points as we might have wanted. It got the ball three times inside its own 10 yard line and moved the ball well enough each of those times that they never gave the Patriots great field position when they eventually punted the ball.Saved by the D
that is a good point about us getting first down and protecting the ball inside our own 10 3 different times.It’s a team game and the defense did its job. While the offense didn’t score as many points as we might have wanted. It got the ball three times inside its own 10 yard line and moved the ball well enough each of those times that they never gave the Patriots great field position when they eventually punted the ball.
The Patriots have an excellent defense and yet the offense moved the ball and committed no turnovers in the game. So overall it was a good game from both sides of the ball as well as the special teams.