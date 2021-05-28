ShoutOut To Vlogger "DougieDoWrong" For Putting Tua's First Year Into A Reasonable Perspective

Doug are you one of us? I know you're not too massively followed but I usually appreciate your takes.



In this case:

Props to Tua for taking full responsibility rather than throwing poor blocking OL lines, receivers who can't get off the line of scrimmage, etc, under the bus. Shows great character



Herbert looked great but his far superior numbers are misleading as he threw several hundred more times than Tua and unlike with the Fins defense, situationally had to march down field more often and against bend but don't break defenses



Burrow: Again looked good but threw hundreds times more than did Tua; went down hard and who is to say that he will be the same once recovered



Doug is not putting these two down but providing a reasonable and justifiable reason they look like they outperformed Tua year 1. Let's see how year twol goes.



Doug, if you are a member or lurk here, if inaccurate, please correct my interpretations



