 ShoutOut To Vlogger "DougieDoWrong" For Putting Tua's First Year Into A Reasonable Perspective | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ShoutOut To Vlogger "DougieDoWrong" For Putting Tua's First Year Into A Reasonable Perspective

Vaark

Vaark

Flocci non faccio
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
34,797
Reaction score
38,661
Location
Is that concrete all around or is it in my head?
Doug are you one of us? I know you're not too massively followed but I usually appreciate your takes.

In this case:
Props to Tua for taking full responsibility rather than throwing poor blocking OL lines, receivers who can't get off the line of scrimmage, etc, under the bus. Shows great character

Herbert looked great but his far superior numbers are misleading as he threw several hundred more times than Tua and unlike with the Fins defense, situationally had to march down field more often and against bend but don't break defenses

Burrow: Again looked good but threw hundreds times more than did Tua; went down hard and who is to say that he will be the same once recovered

Doug is not putting these two down but providing a reasonable and justifiable reason they look like they outperformed Tua year 1. Let's see how year twol goes.

Doug, if you are a member or lurk here, if inaccurate, please correct my interpretations

 
Vaark

Vaark

Flocci non faccio
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
34,797
Reaction score
38,661
Location
Is that concrete all around or is it in my head?
Dan13Forever said:
Dan13Forever said:
Cheerleader with a mic.
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,651
Reaction score
381
Age
58
Location
Broward, Fl.
jjjjphin said:
DDW is great. You should all check him out on You tube
Click to expand...
I agree! I've been following him for a while. As an ex college DE he has a good perspective in analyzing the trenches. And as a diehard Phins fan in New Jersey he has plenty of adversity. Hes enjoyable to listen to.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,407
Reaction score
5,049
I don't get why people seemed shocked to hear he wasn't as comfortable or didn't know the playbook as well as he would have liked to. Have people forgotten there was no training camp, otas or preseason. Damn, lets just move the draft to a few weeks before the season openner and give players two weeks to get ready for the first game.
 
Last edited:
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,010
Reaction score
16,720
gregorygrant83 said:
I don't get why people seemed shocked to hear he wasn't as comfortable or didn't know the playbook as well as he would have liked to. Have people forgotten there was no training camp ots or preseason. Damn, lets just move the draft to a few weeks before the season openner and give players two weeks to get ready for the first game.
Click to expand...

Shhhh.....What you're saying is a very reasonable answer. But you know! Alot expected him even with all that and what he was personally dealing with to come in and be just as sharp as a multiple years plus and multiple offense including one he's playing under Gailey system in R. Fitzpatrick. Every rookie now is expected to come in day 1 and light the league on fire or else you get talked about as possibly not being good. YEAR ONE! Either you're top 10 in the NFL or seriously considered a BUST...YEAR ONE!

The expectations were/are ridiculious!
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,741
Reaction score
8,340
ANUFan said:
Shhhh.....What you're saying is a very reasonable answer. But you know! Alot expected him even with all that and what he was personally dealing with to come in and be just as sharp as a multiple years plus and multiple offense including one he's playing under Gailey system in R. Fitzpatrick. Every rookie now is expected to come in day 1 and light the league on fire or else you get talked about as possibly not being good. YEAR ONE! Either you're top 10 in the NFL or seriously considered a BUST...YEAR ONE!

The expectations were/are ridiculious!
Click to expand...

That, plus people tend to remember QBs who do quite well their rookie year, and assume that's the 'norm.'
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom