si.com James Rapien's take on the best player to draft to compliment a rookie QB

Analyst Voices Concerns About Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell "He has a lot to like about him, but he's not a finished product."

James Rapien take is on Joe Burrows, but I feel it applies strongly to Tua as well. Many in here have debated on who to take with the 3rd overall pick. The Bengals in a way are in a very similar territory as well. They have a rookie QB, and they also have to address issues in within the offensive line. I am a high believer that the battles are won in the trenches. And as many of my fellow posters know, I am also for taking Sewell. While he does not specifically comment on who should be worth that pick overall he does feel that the tackle class in this draft is pretty deep. I personally don't like the word deep because we always look at things later in hindsight. A deep class in the draft doesn't automatically mean all of those players are going to be good, but at the end of the day he believes that Pitts is worth that 5th overall pick for the Bengals. He also feels that Pitts is the most skilled player in the draft as well, and I will have to agree with that. If the Dolphins feel they can draft who they want on the line later, then we are more likely going to be seeing in my opinion, us drafting Pitts. He is what you call an F type of tight end, and he can be lined up anywhere on the field. At the end of the day, I personally don't see the Dolphins draft a wide receiver, but I do see them drafting Pitts.With the 3rd overall pick, the Dolphins pick Kyle Pitts, TE, University of Florida.