SI Roster projections for the Dolphins

I’m not so much concerned with OL depth. I’m hoping that we have the right 5 up front. If they stay healthy with the occasional spot rests I have confidence in any of those guys backing up our starters. Although I secretly hope Coleman turns out to be a beast of a player. I’m okay with keeping 8 here.

At WR I am more than happy with those 6. That is pretty much exactly what I am hoping for myself. It’s up to the players to earn it.

At RB I really want to see 5 here. I hope White challenges for the starting job.

At TE I’m hoping Long shows up. It typically takes 3 years for a TE to come into his own. If not, we are still set at the position. I am just hoping Long can be a weapon for us.
 
