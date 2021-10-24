Sideline POV

TrinidadDolfan said: You lost me at “Tua lost this game for us”. PW drained me with his easy pass drops. Defense was soft. Jackson needs to get a clue Click to expand...

Maybe I didn't word it correctly, but those two INT in scoring range were avoidable things he did that set us up to be in the position we were at the end of the game.But I'm also not blind to see that he far and above exceeded in getting us in a position to win regardless of those huge momentum changing turnovers.And yes... I was screaming for Flores to rip Preston Williams out the game. An eyesore for sure to see all those drops.