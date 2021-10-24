Sideline POV

PyroDOLFAN
Wanna give a huge thank you and shout out to @caneaddict for the sideline tickets today against ATL.
Stuck around in the NW corner so unfortunately I got to see that nasty INT when Smythe ran the wrong route and TUA played daredevil. Also the big FG block happened there.... and the other INT return was ran back there.... the game winning FG was made over there.... bad day for the NW corner for sure. But still had a fantastic time! Went with my buddy who's a Falcons fan from ATL and he got to fist bump Arthur Blank!! Needless to say he had his giddy moment.
Points from what I saw... Tua lost us this game but also was the only QB on our team that could have got us that lead back with 2 left. He looked sharp and accurate all game long. Watching gesicki that up close was also like watching a man amoung kids. You can't stop him from catching anything. Pitts was the same thing. Unguardable and played out.
13th start for Tua is looking sexy, he's putting up his stats and you can clearly see the development game by game. Excited to see what comes in the future.
