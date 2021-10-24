 Sideline POV | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sideline POV

PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,936
Reaction score
359
Location
Florida
Wanna give a huge thank you and shout out to @caneaddict for the sideline tickets today against ATL.

Stuck around in the NW corner so unfortunately I got to see that nasty INT when Smythe ran the wrong route and TUA played daredevil. Also the big FG block happened there.... and the other INT return was ran back there.... the game winning FG was made over there.... bad day for the NW corner for sure. But still had a fantastic time! Went with my buddy who's a Falcons fan from ATL and he got to fist bump Arthur Blank!! Needless to say he had his giddy moment.

Points from what I saw... Tua lost us this game but also was the only QB on our team that could have got us that lead back with 2 left. He looked sharp and accurate all game long. Watching gesicki that up close was also like watching a man amoung kids. You can't stop him from catching anything. Pitts was the same thing. Unguardable and played out.

13th start for Tua is looking sexy, he's putting up his stats and you can clearly see the development game by game. Excited to see what comes in the future.
 

Attachments

  • 20211024_134643.jpg
    20211024_134643.jpg
    111.6 KB · Views: 10
  • 20211024_122253.jpg
    20211024_122253.jpg
    99.7 KB · Views: 10
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,476
Reaction score
3,802
Location
Trinidad
You lost me at “Tua lost this game for us”. PW drained me with his easy pass drops. Defense was soft. Jackson needs to get a clue
 
PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,936
Reaction score
359
Location
Florida
TrinidadDolfan said:
You lost me at “Tua lost this game for us”. PW drained me with his easy pass drops. Defense was soft. Jackson needs to get a clue
Click to expand...

Maybe I didn't word it correctly, but those two INT in scoring range were avoidable things he did that set us up to be in the position we were at the end of the game.

But I'm also not blind to see that he far and above exceeded in getting us in a position to win regardless of those huge momentum changing turnovers.

And yes... I was screaming for Flores to rip Preston Williams out the game. An eyesore for sure to see all those drops.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
1,441
Reaction score
910
Age
32
Location
Lakeland,FL
If they plan on keeping Tua they better go out and sign a good backup cause he’s going to start 1-4 games a year for us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom