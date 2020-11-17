Sieler talking about his new deal and being on the team. Cool video.

Love this stuff. Not only is it interesting getting to know these guys, but it pays off when watching the games- you can put a face, personality, and backstory to the numbers on the jerseys which makes it that much more enjoyable to watch.
 
That's a good point. I know we normally look at these guys as football players but they're people just like us. He seems to be really cool and very down to earth so it's very easy to root for him.
 
He actually seems to have an up-to-date car. Considering the RV i was expecting an old beat-up truck or something.
 
