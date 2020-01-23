Sign Hunter Henry in FA?

I haven't really heard anyone interested in this guy, but I feel like we could use a complete TE piece for this offense to pair with Gesiki. Gesiski seems to be developing into the pass catching TE we all envisioned when we drafted him and we all expect more improvement next year for him, but he cant block. Miami had Gesiki blocking 400% less (per Locked on Dolphins Podcast) this past year vs the year before. Smythe isn't that dude and maybe he will come along in the future,but I have my doubts.



You could also go the draft route, but TE is a position that take a couple years for these guys to adapt to the NFL. I wouldn't mind taking one in the later rounds and hoping to develop him, but we still need one now.



That's where Hunter Henry comes in who is a damn good TE who can block and catch. We have tons of cap space and TE is a position that is not going to break the bank in FA. I do not advocate making him the top paid TE in the NFL which would put him at around $12.5M+ a year (Currently Ertz is the top paid at $12.5M), but if we can get him for around $9M I would be all for it.



He would instantly bolster our running game (which Flores has stated over and over that he wants to focus on), add another very nice REDZONE weapon, and take off tons of pressure from Gesiski who could focus on his catching even more.



Two TE sets with Gesiki and Henry would be awesome.