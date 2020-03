Agree and that’s with Tua there. I don’t want Tua unless it’s the 18th pick. No Herbert either although I’d take Herbert before the Samoan Chandelier. Simmons, then best OT left at 18, Epenesa at 26! Take Hurts or Eason with our 3rd round pick and we are gold. While I’m at it take a Guard and a RB with our 2nd round picks.