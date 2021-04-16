Simulated Mock Draft



6. Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU

29. Creed Humphrey OC Oklahoma

36. Javonte Williams RB North Carolina

50. Richie Grant S UCF

62. Liam Eichenberg OT Notre Dame

87. Marlon Tuipulotu DT USC

128. James Hudson OT Cincinnati

135. Jaelon Darden WR North Texas

156. Charles Snowden LB Virginia

I traded # 18 to Green Bay for #'s 29-62 and 135I also traded #81 to Pittsburgh for #'s 87 and 128Just interested in some feedback as I am in a mock draft competition with some friends.