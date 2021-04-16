Simulated Mock Draft

I traded # 18 to Green Bay for #'s 29-62 and 135
I also traded #81 to Pittsburgh for #'s 87 and 128
Just interested in some feedback as I am in a mock draft competition with some friends.
I also traded #81 to Pittsburgh for #'s 87 and 128
Just interested in some feedback as I am in a mock draft competition with some friends.
-
6.
Ja'Marr Chase
WR LSU
-
29.
Creed Humphrey
OC Oklahoma
-
36.
Javonte Williams
RB North Carolina
-
50.
Richie Grant
S UCF
-
62.
Liam Eichenberg
OT Notre Dame
-
87.
Marlon Tuipulotu
DT USC
-
128.
James Hudson
OT Cincinnati
-
135.
Jaelon Darden
WR North Texas
-
156.
Charles Snowden
LB Virginia
-
231.
Sadarius Hutcherson
OG South Carolina