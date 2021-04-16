 Simulated Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Simulated Mock Draft

J

jdleddy

Rookie
Joined
Mar 25, 2008
Messages
81
Reaction score
64
I traded # 18 to Green Bay for #'s 29-62 and 135

I also traded #81 to Pittsburgh for #'s 87 and 128

Just interested in some feedback as I am in a mock draft competition with some friends.
  • MIA

    6.
    Ja'Marr Chase
    WR LSU

  • MIA

    29.
    Creed Humphrey
    OC Oklahoma
    trade icon
  • MIA

    36.
    Javonte Williams
    RB North Carolina

  • MIA

    50.
    Richie Grant
    S UCF

  • MIA

    62.
    Liam Eichenberg
    OT Notre Dame
    trade icon
  • MIA

    87.
    Marlon Tuipulotu
    DT USC
    trade icon
  • MIA

    128.
    James Hudson
    OT Cincinnati
    trade icon
  • MIA

    135.
    Jaelon Darden
    WR North Texas
    trade icon
  • MIA

    156.
    Charles Snowden
    LB Virginia

  • MIA

    231.
    Sadarius Hutcherson
    OG South Carolina
 
