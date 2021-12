Miami is 14-7 on Week 13 since #13 retired. Lol for those superstitious. Week 13 should always be Marino week and Miami should always wear throwbacks that week regardless if on the road or at home.





2000: @ IND 17-14 W

2001: VS IND 41-6 W

2002: @ BUF 38-21 L

2003: @ DAL 40-21 W

2004: VS BUF 42-32 L

2005: VS BUF 24-23 W

2006: VS JAX 24-10 L

2007: VS NYJ 40-13 L

2008: @ STL 16-12 W

2009: VS NE 22-21 W

2010: VS CLE 13-10 L

2011: VS OAK 34-14 W

2012: VS NE 23-16 L

2013: @ NYJ 23-3 W

2014: VS NYJ 16-13 W

2015: VS BAL 15-13 W

2016: @ BAL 38-6 L

2017: VS DEN 35-9 W

2018: VS BUF 21-17 W

2019: VS PHI 37-31 W

2020: VS CIN 19-7 W

2021: VS NYG ?