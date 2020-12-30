 Since I can't watch the live game this Sunday against the Bills... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Since I can't watch the live game this Sunday against the Bills...

yolli71

yolli71

...is there any way to listen to it live?

My normal routine is to see what's happening on Twitter during Fins games (via people like Luis Sung and Josh Houtz) and then watch the game after it's over via NFL Game Pass. However, since this is the biggest game the Fins have played in years, I'd like to at least listen to it live rather than rely on tweets. Are there any options for me?
 
coalesce

coalesce

If you have a SiriusXM subscription, they carry all the NFL games.
 
