Since week 6

tay0365
May 18, 2004
This is phenomenal stuff considering the talent around Tua.
With the way he is playing, if Miami can get an average running game the Dolphins can compete with the big boys.
In a way, maybe having such a horrible line will help Tua in the future. We already know he can make absolutely perfect throws under constant duress. Give him that extra second or two that most quarterbacks get and we'll start seeing some serious deep game success.