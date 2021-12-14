 Since week 6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Since week 6

Imagine Tua with a healthy (for the most part) Receiving core, a consistently fair to good Oline, and a running game that rarely got caught for negative yardage, while at least averging 3.5 yards per carry.

This is phenomenal stuff considering the talent around Tua.

With the way he is playing, if Miami can get an average running game the Dolphins can compete with the big boys.

In a way, maybe having such a horrible line will help Tua in the future. We already know he can make absolutely perfect throws under constant duress. Give him that extra second or two that most quarterbacks get and we'll start seeing some serious deep game success.
 
Similar to the way Kurt Warner learned to process faster and throw faster due to him time in the AFL before coming to the NFL?
 
