 Single season marks possible in last game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Single season marks possible in last game

Playoffs gone, so not much else to root for other than trying to finish with a winning record, a sweep of the Patriots, and a few individual accomplishments.

Waddle needs 1 reception to reach 100 and 3 receptions to break Anquan Boldin's single season rookie reception record. He needs 12 yards to reach 1,000.

Mike Gesecki needs 3 receptions to set the Dolphins' single season tight end reception record and 34 yards to break the single season Dolphins' tight end mark. He also needs 3 receptions to hit 200 for his career.

Dolphins defense is currently second in the league in sacks, trailing the Rams by 1.

Despite the poor season, Jason Sanders remains the organization's kicker with the best field goal percentage in their career (unless you want to count Wes Welker's 1 out of 1)

Jason Sanders moved into the top in all-time scoring as a Dolphin (8th overall, 6th highest kicker)

One more win and Flores breaks his record as a Dolphin with.....Adam Gase, both of which are 23-25. A win would actually move Flores into a fifth place tie with.....Philbin for the Dolphins coach with the most wins. Even with a bad season next year, Flores likely would move into the fourth winningest coach in Dolphins history, passing Philbin and.....Sporano. How depressing is it that Dave Wannestadt is the second winningest coach in your history?

Jaelen Phillips could reach double digits in sacks if he were to get 1 1/2.

Emanuel Ogbah is the only defensive lineman with double digit batted down passes with 10. Second place is 7.
 
One more win and Flores breaks his record as a Dolphin with.....Adam Gase, both of which are 23-25

Wow he's tied with Gase? That should tell you how bad he is.
 
Waddle would be only the 2nd WR in Dolphin history to have a 100 catch season. The other is Jarvis Landry who had 2. If he can get 13 catches he would tie the franchise record for receptions held by Landry.

Depending on how the run game does this coming week this is the 6th worse y/a in Dolphins history at 3.4 the 2019 season is 3rd worst at 3.3. Glad improved as we wrap up year 3 of the rebuild.

Also depending on how the ru game this coming week this is the 9th worst rushing yards we've had in franchise history with 1373 yards. In 2019 we had 1156 so again glad we've improved in year 3 of the rebuild.
 
My guess is Belli is gonna take away waddle and destroy or oline Ultimately making Tua throw to win
 
superphin said:
Waddle would be only the 2nd WR in Dolphin history to have a 100 catch season. The other is Jarvis Landry who had 2. If he can get 13 catches he would tie the franchise record for receptions held by Landry.

Depending on how the run game does this coming week this is the 6th worse y/a in Dolphins history at 3.4 the 2019 season is 3rd worst at 3.3. Glad improved as we wrap up year 3 of the rebuild.

Also depending on how the ru game this coming week this is the 9th worst rushing yards we've had in franchise history with 1373 yards. In 2019 we had 1156 so again glad we've improved in year 3 of the rebuild.
The rushing yards during the Flores era are disgusting. Having only 1100 yards in 16 games in 2019 had to be the franchise all time low. It’s why I didn’t understand why anyone liked O’Shea. Our leading rusher was Fitzpatrick with 243 yards. That’s hard to do. I know it’s a passing league now but wow w this run game.
 
I know so many of us keep saying the same thing. Can you imagine how good this team could be with merely an average running game?
 
Not sure if anyone realized this but we have not had back to back seasons above 500 since 2002 and 2003. I know it doesn’t matter but if we are talking a lot individual records than the team record matters too.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I know so many of us keep saying the same thing. Can you imagine how good this team could be with merely an average running game?
That we liked Gaskin and Ahmed more than any other option to start the season is really questionable decision-making. It hurt us. Gaskin is a nice 3rd down type back but man he cannot break a tackle. The staff over estimated these guys or just don’t get it.
 
bane said:
Not sure if anyone realized this but we have not had back to back seasons above 500 since 2002 and 2003. I know it doesn’t matter but if we are talking a lot individual records than the team record matters too.
Personally I’d like to see us notch consecutive winning seasons here - it means something in getting players etc to believe. FAs to come. Etc.
 
I don't even care. All that 17th game does is ensure that I'll get no enjoyment from records in the future. Great job NFL. Great job.
 
Agree. Look at the teams that stick with the run. Eventually, they break off some big runs because they have backs who can break tackles. Duke Johnson had a nice 10-yarder against New Orleans and that's about as exciting as it gets for Miami!
 
