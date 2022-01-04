Single season marks possible in last game

Playoffs gone, so not much else to root for other than trying to finish with a winning record, a sweep of the Patriots, and a few individual accomplishments.



Waddle needs 1 reception to reach 100 and 3 receptions to break Anquan Boldin's single season rookie reception record. He needs 12 yards to reach 1,000.



Mike Gesecki needs 3 receptions to set the Dolphins' single season tight end reception record and 34 yards to break the single season Dolphins' tight end mark. He also needs 3 receptions to hit 200 for his career.



Dolphins defense is currently second in the league in sacks, trailing the Rams by 1.



Despite the poor season, Jason Sanders remains the organization's kicker with the best field goal percentage in their career (unless you want to count Wes Welker's 1 out of 1)



Jason Sanders moved into the top in all-time scoring as a Dolphin (8th overall, 6th highest kicker)



One more win and Flores breaks his record as a Dolphin with.....Adam Gase, both of which are 23-25. A win would actually move Flores into a fifth place tie with.....Philbin for the Dolphins coach with the most wins. Even with a bad season next year, Flores likely would move into the fourth winningest coach in Dolphins history, passing Philbin and.....Sporano. How depressing is it that Dave Wannestadt is the second winningest coach in your history?



Jaelen Phillips could reach double digits in sacks if he were to get 1 1/2.



Emanuel Ogbah is the only defensive lineman with double digit batted down passes with 10. Second place is 7.