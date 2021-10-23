 Sinnett Waived | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sinnett Waived

What a confused mess.

I bet someone could write a novel about this "Season of the Dolphins" if they could get hold of the what's really going on behind closed doors. They could call it "The Season of the Dolphins" based on the rising and falling of the team, the coaching and the players "Dolphining" - (I think that's an actual word) - LOL

I haven't got a clue what's going on and if I don't, it's possible the team doesn't either.

Can anyone say "knee-jerk" - LOL
 
Ray R said:
What a confused mess.

I bet someone could write a novel about this "Season of the Dolphins" if they could get hold of the what's really going on behind closed doors. They could call it "The Season of the Dolphins" based on the rising and falling of the team, the coaching and the players "Dolphining" - (I think that's an actual word) - LOL

I haven't got a clue what's going on and if I don't, it's possible the team doesn't either.

Can anyone say "knee-jerk" - LOL
Turning into a “lemming”? - LOL
 
shaking_head_breaking_bad.gif
 
LibertineOneThree said:
Turning into a “lemming”? - LOL
No, I'm just honestly confused.

As far as writing a book about a season that has had more "downs" than "ups" and digging to find the cause of that (looking for facts) is way to honest and factual for "Lemmings".

What do they call it?

Oh yes, " Reality ".
They really do - LOL
 
‪Probably just means Brissett is healthy enough to be the backup and not have to worry about keeping Sinnett on the active roster. Sinnett will probably go back to the PS.
 
Ray R said:
No, I'm just honestly confused.

As far as writing a book about a season that has had more "downs" than "ups" and digging to find the cause of that (looking for facts) is way to honest and factual for "Lemmings".

What do they call it?

Oh yes, " Reality ".
They really do - LOL
So when other people criticise the team or coaches they’re ‘Lemmings’. But when you eventually catch up and have to admit the place is a mess you’re a ‘realist’.

Wild hypocrisy. Nothing less.
 
They cut a QB who was never going to play in a game unless Tua and Brissett were injured and couldn’t play. No big deal and if he is as good as some posters think he is, why didn’t another team poach him from the practice squad and make him their backup QB?

He was great against future McDonald workers in the last preseason game but if he is your starting QB, you are in big trouble at the QB position.
 
1972forever said:
They cut a QB who was never going to play in a game unless Tua and Brissett were injured and couldn’t play. No big deal and if he is as good as some posters think he is, why didn’t another team poach him from the practice squad and make him their backup QB?

He was great against future McDonald workers in the last preseason game but if he is your starting QB, you are in big trouble at the QB position.
Other teams did try and get him but the Dolphins protected him every week since he's been on the practice squad.
 
