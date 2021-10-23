Sinnett Waived

Turning into a “lemming”? - LOLWhat a confused mess.
I bet someone could write a novel about this "Season of the Dolphins" if they could get hold of the what's really going on behind closed doors. They could call it "The Season of the Dolphins" based on the rising and falling of the team, the coaching and the players "Dolphining" - (I think that's an actual word) - LOL
I haven't got a clue what's going on and if I don't, it's possible the team doesn't either.
Can anyone say "knee-jerk" - LOL
No, I'm just honestly confused.Turning into a “lemming”? - LOL
Maybe we can get a retired VET QB.So now we only have 2 QB's? Is a move pending?
So when other people criticise the team or coaches they’re ‘Lemmings’. But when you eventually catch up and have to admit the place is a mess you’re a ‘realist’.No, I'm just honestly confused.
As far as writing a book about a season that has had more "downs" than "ups" and digging to find the cause of that (looking for facts) is way to honest and factual for "Lemmings".
What do they call it?
Oh yes, " Reality ".
They really do - LOL
They cut a QB who was never going to play in a game unless Tua and Brissett were injured and couldn’t play. No big deal and if he is as good as some posters think he is, why didn’t another team poach him from the practice squad and make him their backup QB?
He was great against future McDonald workers in the last preseason game but if he is your starting QB, you are in big trouble at the QB position.