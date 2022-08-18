Sirius Radio at Dolphins Camp Today

Charlie Weiss and Charles Davis were the hosts today. A lot of good stuff. Charlie Weiss might just be the Biggest Tua fan of all the talk show hosts out there. Tua opened up practice today with a 65-yard bomb to Trent Sherfield. Tyreek said he was wide open on the play as well. Tyreek is excited to show Tua off to the NFL this season. Both Weiss and Davis commented on the incredible speed out there in what they saw. The tempo and pace out there were at a high level. Chris Grier was interviewed. I am sure you all will be interested to know that Grier said this year has been the most discussions he has had on players on the back end of the roster. He said he has been in discussions with either player to player swaps or draft pick compensation for some of our players. We will see what this will bring to us in the next week or so. Maybe we can accumulate some extra 5th, 6th, and 7th round picks out of it. Mike Gesicki was interviewed as well. He said the coaches are putting players in position to succeed. He says Tua has improved but not surprised by it. He said Tua has a great arm. Charlie Weiss is really intrigued by the Dolphins this year. He said McDaniel is sold on Tua and that is why the Dolphins made the moves in the off-season to compete right now. Charles Davis and Weiss said that the secondary has been going against the speed of the WRs and both feel the DBs are equipped to match up against any offense in the league this year. So, there you go..