Six NFL players poised for a breakout 2022 season: Tua Tagovailoa among those ready to make a leap These six emerging young players are set up for much bigger things in 2022

I love the track team assembled around him. I buy that this young QB is in fact the same kid who set records at Alabama and had teams tanking for him. The madness of playing under dueling offensive coordinators -- or mystery coordinators or whatever the hell Brian Flores was trying to do on the offensive staff -- is behind him. It's a fresh start under Mike McDaniel. The pass-catchers will get a ton of YAC. The offensive line is much improved. They will run the ball. Tua won't have to be super flashy to be very effective. I like the fit.