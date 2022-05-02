Skylar Thompson predraft Analysis -you'll love it

where's th'fish
If your team grabbed Skylar Thompson (it did!) this is a must read analysis by Matt Waldman.
https://mattwaldmanrsp.com/2022/02/...r-vids-qb-skylar-thompson-kansas-st-is-legit/
Skylar Thompson has the tools and craft to develop into one of the great anomalies of draft history. He’s a compelling quarterback prospect whose career doesn’t fit the rubric of traditional draft analysis.
