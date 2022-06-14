 Skylar Thompson. Would you be willing to go into the season with him as the backup…for the right price? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skylar Thompson. Would you be willing to go into the season with him as the backup…for the right price?

The Goat

The Goat

I know.

He’s an old rookie. He probably has no business in the NFL.

But…there are…unusual outliers…who champion this kid as something special. They’re PROBABLY wrong.

But now let me frame this question differently. If Tua gets hurt, or God forbid, just collapses, are you confident Bridgewater can take the Dolphins to the playoffs and win a game? Or win 2-3 games in relief?

No? Me either.

So what if, hypothetically, the Browns need a QB? Or Stafford gets hurt in TC? Or another team just needs a veteran QB? Would you trade Bridgewater for a 2nd, and roll with Tua and Thompson?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Yes I would take that risk for a 2nd round pick

I think he wants to start and Im not sure he’s thrilled to be here.

Come get him browns..

I mean what are they gonna do, Bridgewater does make sense
 
NoblePhin

NoblePhin

I think Teddy could win us a few games for sure. For Skylar, if we kept him on the final roster as a third stringer, I would really optimistic that he could be the future backup.
 
The Goat

The Goat

I guess what it comes down to is this: Do you believe keeping Teddy Bridgewater over Skylar Thompson is the difference in the Dolphins winning a Super Bowl in 2022?

I mean…maybe? Earl Morrall took the reins in ‘72, so it’s possible.
 
EPBro

EPBro

I would 100% take a 3rd but nothing lower only if Thompson showed a hell of a lot in camp. Like a lot.

Going into the season without a very capable backup is not a good idea with a QB who has had some injuries.

Tua is tough but I think him staying healthy is the most important part of the evaluation for the long term.

He will have numbers in this offense well beyond Mac Jones, just needs to play every game.
 
