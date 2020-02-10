Sleeping on Anthony Gordon

Many peeps sleeping on Washington st. Cougars Anthony Gordon.
Only started one season yet only QB that had better stats was Burrows.
Was also drafted MLB as a SS. Can throw from any angle like Mahomes.
Is a slinger for sure. Think given about a year he could be the best QB in this draft. Prove me wrong
