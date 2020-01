Slimm's 2020 Defensive Ends (seniors)

Trevis Gipson of Tulsa has to be one of my favorite players. He's built like a long edge player but he plays all over the defensive front and is comfortable going up against anyone. He has a full array of moves and ways that he attacks the blocking scheme, and he's very intelligent about the way he approaches it. Helps that he's athletic.



The guy plays a ton of 5-technique, 4-technique, 4i, 3-technique, in addition to being out on the Edge...and yet his pass rush win rate and his run play rate were both top notch. He came in 6'3.5" and 259 lbs with a 6'8" wing span. Really good.



Thing is, if he were played on the Edge more often, he'd win more. But he only spent about half his time on the Edge.



I mean hell the guy plays straight 3-technique in SHORT YARDAGE situations. Incredible versatility. Big time team leader, too.



Exactly the sort of player Miami should be looking for.