Slimm's 2020 Runningbacks (seniors)

All 3 UCF backs are borderline NFL prospects, but I do like the two underclassman better. I don't think Killins is much of an NFL prospect to be honest. Too small for me. But they were all good fits for Scott Frost's spread up-tempo offense predicated on speed.



Otis Anderson is interesting because of his receiving ability and versatility to play the WR position. McRae can also offer a little bit in pass protection picking up blitzers, which is a little surprising on tape considering how small he is.



They're all very similar to Chris Rainey or Onterio McCalebb as RB prospects. Probably more of a fit for the CFL.



UCF fans are free to create any prospect list they want and put any of these backs as high up as they want to.