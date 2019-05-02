Slimm's 2020 Runningbacks (seniors)

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Ke’Shawn Vaughn / Vanderbilt / 5’10”, 215




2. Zack Moss / Utah / 5’10”, 215

3. Lamichael Perine / Florida / 5’11”, 227

4. Joshua Kelley / UCLA / 5’11”, 204

5. Artavis Pierce / Oregon St. / 5’11”, 207

6. Reggie Corbin / Illinois / 5’10”, 200

7. Tavien Feaster / S. Carolina / 5’11”, 215 (Transferred from Clemson)

8. Darius Anderson / TCU / 5’11”, 212

9. Benny LeMay / Charlotte / 5’9”, 218

10. Marvin Kinsey Jr. / Colorado St. / 6’1”, 206 (Suspended from team - has been suspended before)

11. Patrick Taylor Jr. / Memphis / 6’3”, 223

12. Sewo Olonilua / TCU / 6’3”, 231 (Facing felony drug charges - but hasn't been dismissed as of yet)

13. James Robinson / Illinois St. / 5’10”, 220

14. Rico Dowdle / S. Carolina / 6’0”, 215

15. Brian Herrien / Georgia / 6’0”, 210

16. Rodney Smith / Minnesota / 5’11”, 210

17. Shannon Brooks / Minnesota / 6’0”, 215

18. Raymond Calais / UL-Lafayette / 5’9”, 180

19. Gerold Bright / Utah St. / 5'10", 190

20. James Gilbert / Kansas St. / 5’9”, 198 (Transferred from Ball St.)

21. Corey Dauphine / Tulane / 6’0”, 200

22. Darius Bradwell / Tulane / 6’1”, 230

23. Cameron Scarlett / Stanford / 6’1”, 216

24. JaMycal Hasty / Baylor / 5’9”, 211

25. LeVonte Bellamy / W. Michigan / 5’9”, 185

26. Ke’Mon Freeman / SMU / 5’11”, 225




27. Xavier Jones / SMU / 5'11", 208

28. Jason Huntley / New Mexico St. / 5’9”, 188

29. Kennedy McKoy / W. Virginia / 6’0”, 198

30. Scottie Phillips / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 211

31. Cade Carney / Wake Forest / 5’11”, 215

32. Patrick Carr / Houston / 5’10”, 205

33. Jordan Cronkrite / USF / 5’11”, 207

34. Juwan Washington / San Diego St. / 5’7”, 190

35. A.J. Turner / S. Carolina / 5’10”, 195

36. Justin Rankin / NW Missouri St. / 5’9”, 211 (Transferred from Kent St.)

37. Chris Evans / Michigan / 5’11”, 216 (Suspended)
 
Active Roster
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
All 3 UCF backs are borderline NFL prospects, but I do like the two underclassman better. I don't think Killins is much of an NFL prospect to be honest. Too small for me. But they were all good fits for Scott Frost's spread up-tempo offense predicated on speed.

Otis Anderson is interesting because of his receiving ability and versatility to play the WR position. McRae can also offer a little bit in pass protection picking up blitzers, which is a little surprising on tape considering how small he is.

They're all very similar to Chris Rainey or Onterio McCalebb as RB prospects. Probably more of a fit for the CFL.

UCF fans are free to create any prospect list they want and put any of these backs as high up as they want to.
 
Premium Member
Marvin Kinsey Jr of Colorado State deserves to be on this list. He's been a legit standout the last couple of weeks, key cog in their offense both running and passing.
 
Premium Member
Kinsey hit up Arkansas' defense for 180 yards on 20 carries.

Every time I look at the kid I see something there. It's not just production.
 
PowerHungryMo'fo
Watching San Diego St, if Juwan Washington could stay healthy...
 
Tannenbombs

Finheaven VIP
Tavien Feaster was the #1 RB recruit in the country and ran a 10.42 100m in HS which was the 2nd fastest in the country.

And he's 220+ now. I like where you have him here and think he has starter potential. He's definitely better than Kalen Ballage and Gaskin
 
Finheaven VIP
I watched some of the Utah game, Zach Moss is impressive. Any idea where hes projected to be drafted?
 
Active Roster
Bias aside, I would love to see Moss in a Phins uni. He is the anti-Ballage, always falling/dragging defenses forward for extra yards, plus enough speed to take it the distance.
 
Finheaven VIP
tthorpe13 said:
Bias aside, I would love to see Moss in a Phins uni. He is the anti-Ballage, always falling/dragging defenses forward for extra yards, plus enough speed to take it the distance.
Yeah not to mention has some burst too. I put that game on to see Huntley, and was like damn who’s that RB.
 
HeavenCent

Scout Team
Not sure what thread this would go in, but a FB prospect out of Kennesaw St just put up some impressive numbers at his pro day. If we can’t trade these late round picks, would take a chance on this dude as an upgrade over Cox and ST player

 
gregorygrant83

Starter
HeavenCent said:
Not sure what thread this would go in, but a FB prospect out of Kennesaw St just put up some impressive numbers at his pro day. If we can’t trade these late round picks, would take a chance on this dude as an upgrade over Cox and ST player

Travis34 said:
Good lord
I'm not sure, but I don't think Gailey's offense uses the fullback much. I was wondering if they would even keep a fullback on the roster and just use a te/hb type from time to time in the fullback role.
 
chea
Finheaven VIP
gregorygrant83 said:
I'm not sure, but I don't think Gailey's offense uses the fullback much. I was wondering if they would even keep a fullback on the roster and just use a te/hb type from time to time in the fullback role.
Hmm.. maybe he adapts to a more NE style offense.. i have a fullback soft spot and would love to find a do it all beast
 
