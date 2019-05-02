Slimm's 2020 Runningbacks (seniors)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Ke’Shawn Vaughn / Vanderbilt / 5’10”, 215
2. Zack Moss / Utah / 5’10”, 215
3. Lamichael Perine / Florida / 5’11”, 227
4. Joshua Kelley / UCLA / 5’11”, 204
5. Artavis Pierce / Oregon St. / 5’11”, 207
6. Reggie Corbin / Illinois / 5’10”, 200
7. Tavien Feaster / S. Carolina / 5’11”, 215 (Transferred from Clemson)
8. Darius Anderson / TCU / 5’11”, 212
9. Benny LeMay / Charlotte / 5’9”, 218
10. Marvin Kinsey Jr. / Colorado St. / 6’1”, 206 (Suspended from team - has been suspended before)
11. Patrick Taylor Jr. / Memphis / 6’3”, 223
12. Sewo Olonilua / TCU / 6’3”, 231 (Facing felony drug charges - but hasn't been dismissed as of yet)
13. James Robinson / Illinois St. / 5’10”, 220
14. Rico Dowdle / S. Carolina / 6’0”, 215
15. Brian Herrien / Georgia / 6’0”, 210
16. Rodney Smith / Minnesota / 5’11”, 210
17. Shannon Brooks / Minnesota / 6’0”, 215
18. Raymond Calais / UL-Lafayette / 5’9”, 180
19. Gerold Bright / Utah St. / 5'10", 190
20. James Gilbert / Kansas St. / 5’9”, 198 (Transferred from Ball St.)
21. Corey Dauphine / Tulane / 6’0”, 200
22. Darius Bradwell / Tulane / 6’1”, 230
23. Cameron Scarlett / Stanford / 6’1”, 216
24. JaMycal Hasty / Baylor / 5’9”, 211
25. LeVonte Bellamy / W. Michigan / 5’9”, 185
26. Ke’Mon Freeman / SMU / 5’11”, 225
27. Xavier Jones / SMU / 5'11", 208
28. Jason Huntley / New Mexico St. / 5’9”, 188
29. Kennedy McKoy / W. Virginia / 6’0”, 198
30. Scottie Phillips / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 211
31. Cade Carney / Wake Forest / 5’11”, 215
32. Patrick Carr / Houston / 5’10”, 205
33. Jordan Cronkrite / USF / 5’11”, 207
34. Juwan Washington / San Diego St. / 5’7”, 190
35. A.J. Turner / S. Carolina / 5’10”, 195
36. Justin Rankin / NW Missouri St. / 5’9”, 211 (Transferred from Kent St.)
37. Chris Evans / Michigan / 5’11”, 216 (Suspended)
2. Zack Moss / Utah / 5’10”, 215
3. Lamichael Perine / Florida / 5’11”, 227
4. Joshua Kelley / UCLA / 5’11”, 204
5. Artavis Pierce / Oregon St. / 5’11”, 207
6. Reggie Corbin / Illinois / 5’10”, 200
7. Tavien Feaster / S. Carolina / 5’11”, 215 (Transferred from Clemson)
8. Darius Anderson / TCU / 5’11”, 212
9. Benny LeMay / Charlotte / 5’9”, 218
10. Marvin Kinsey Jr. / Colorado St. / 6’1”, 206 (Suspended from team - has been suspended before)
11. Patrick Taylor Jr. / Memphis / 6’3”, 223
12. Sewo Olonilua / TCU / 6’3”, 231 (Facing felony drug charges - but hasn't been dismissed as of yet)
13. James Robinson / Illinois St. / 5’10”, 220
14. Rico Dowdle / S. Carolina / 6’0”, 215
15. Brian Herrien / Georgia / 6’0”, 210
16. Rodney Smith / Minnesota / 5’11”, 210
17. Shannon Brooks / Minnesota / 6’0”, 215
18. Raymond Calais / UL-Lafayette / 5’9”, 180
19. Gerold Bright / Utah St. / 5'10", 190
20. James Gilbert / Kansas St. / 5’9”, 198 (Transferred from Ball St.)
21. Corey Dauphine / Tulane / 6’0”, 200
22. Darius Bradwell / Tulane / 6’1”, 230
23. Cameron Scarlett / Stanford / 6’1”, 216
24. JaMycal Hasty / Baylor / 5’9”, 211
25. LeVonte Bellamy / W. Michigan / 5’9”, 185
26. Ke’Mon Freeman / SMU / 5’11”, 225
27. Xavier Jones / SMU / 5'11", 208
28. Jason Huntley / New Mexico St. / 5’9”, 188
29. Kennedy McKoy / W. Virginia / 6’0”, 198
30. Scottie Phillips / Ole Miss / 5’11”, 211
31. Cade Carney / Wake Forest / 5’11”, 215
32. Patrick Carr / Houston / 5’10”, 205
33. Jordan Cronkrite / USF / 5’11”, 207
34. Juwan Washington / San Diego St. / 5’7”, 190
35. A.J. Turner / S. Carolina / 5’10”, 195
36. Justin Rankin / NW Missouri St. / 5’9”, 211 (Transferred from Kent St.)
37. Chris Evans / Michigan / 5’11”, 216 (Suspended)