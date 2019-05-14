Slimm's 2020 Safeties (underclassman)

TedSlimmJr
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Grant Delpit / LSU / 6’3”, 203
2. Xavier McKinney / Alabama / 6’1”, 198
3. Kary Vincent / LSU / 5’10”, 185
4. James Wiggins / Cincinnati / 6’0”, 202 (Out for season - knee injury)
5. Reed Blankenship / MTSU / 6’1”, 195 (Best defensive player in the country nobody knows about. I watched him in high school here for West Limestone. Out for season - ankle injury)
6. Richie Grant / UCF / 6’0”, 194
7. Tariq Thompson / San Diego St. / 6’0”, 200
8. Greg Eisworth / Iowa St. / 6’0”, 198
9. Antoine Winfield Jr.** / Minnesota / 5’10”, 205
10. Hamsah Nasirildeen / Florida St. / 6’4”, 214
11. C.J. Morgan / Mississippi St. / 6’0”, 200
12. Richard LeCounte / Georgia / 5’11”, 190
13. Jacoby Stevens / LSU / 6’1”, 228
14. Garret Wallow / TCU / 6’2”, 212
15. Keith Taylor / Washington / 6’3”, 195
16. Eric Burrell / Wisconsin / 6’0”, 191
17. Geno Stone / Iowa / 5’10”, 210
18. Brad Stewart Jr. / Florida / 6’0”, 200
19. Malcolm Rodriguez / Oklahoma St. / 6’0”, 205
20. Myles Woolfolk / N. Carolina / 6’0”, 195
21. Quentin Lake / UCLA / 6’0”, 185
22. Joey Blount / Virginia / 6’1”, 190
23. Devon Key / W. Kentucky / 6’1”, 210
24. J.R. Pace / Northwestern / 6’1”, 200
25. Deontay Anderson / Houston / 6’2”, 217
26. Mike Brown / Miami (OH) / 6'1", 210
27. Kamren Curl / Arkansas / 6’2”, 198
28. Todd Harris Jr. / LSU / 5’11”, 186 (Out for season - knee injury)
29. Kenny Robinson Jr. / W. Virginia / 6’2”, 198 (Left West Virginia due to academic issue - in pool for XFL draft)
30. Robert Barnes / Oklahoma / 6’2”, 207
