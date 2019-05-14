Slimm's 2020 Safeties (underclassman)

Phinatic8u said: Can Delpit man FS? I know little about him. Click to expand...

It's a good question because I don't think we really know the answer yet. I think he can just based off some of the things I've seen him do out of C2 in terms of range - but didn't really have anything to do with the play. He does most of his work as a blitzer in the slot, or a robber in C1, or the flat player in C3.