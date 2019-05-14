Slimm's 2020 Safeties (underclassman)

1. Grant Delpit / LSU / 6’3”, 203

2. Xavier McKinney / Alabama / 6’1”, 198

3. Kary Vincent / LSU / 5’10”, 185

4. James Wiggins / Cincinnati / 6’0”, 202 (Out for season - knee injury)

5. Reed Blankenship / MTSU / 6’1”, 195 (Best defensive player in the country nobody knows about. I watched him in high school here for West Limestone. Out for season - ankle injury)




6. Richie Grant / UCF / 6’0”, 194




7. Tariq Thompson / San Diego St. / 6’0”, 200

8. Greg Eisworth / Iowa St. / 6’0”, 198

9. Antoine Winfield Jr.** / Minnesota / 5’10”, 205

10. Hamsah Nasirildeen / Florida St. / 6’4”, 214

11. C.J. Morgan / Mississippi St. / 6’0”, 200

12. Richard LeCounte / Georgia / 5’11”, 190

13. Jacoby Stevens / LSU / 6’1”, 228

14. Garret Wallow / TCU / 6’2”, 212

15. Keith Taylor / Washington / 6’3”, 195

16. Eric Burrell / Wisconsin / 6’0”, 191

17. Geno Stone / Iowa / 5’10”, 210

18. Brad Stewart Jr. / Florida / 6’0”, 200

19. Malcolm Rodriguez / Oklahoma St. / 6’0”, 205

20. Myles Woolfolk / N. Carolina / 6’0”, 195

21. Quentin Lake / UCLA / 6’0”, 185

22. Joey Blount / Virginia / 6’1”, 190

23. Devon Key / W. Kentucky / 6’1”, 210

24. J.R. Pace / Northwestern / 6’1”, 200

25. Deontay Anderson / Houston / 6’2”, 217

26. Mike Brown / Miami (OH) / 6'1", 210

27. Kamren Curl / Arkansas / 6’2”, 198

28. Todd Harris Jr. / LSU / 5’11”, 186 (Out for season - knee injury)

29. Kenny Robinson Jr. / W. Virginia / 6’2”, 198 (Left West Virginia due to academic issue - in pool for XFL draft)

30. Robert Barnes / Oklahoma / 6’2”, 207
 
You think Winfield makes the transition to play his dad's position? I can't help but see him at corner in the future. His pops was a criminally underrated stud and they have a similar build and playing style.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Can Delpit man FS? I know little about him.
Click to expand...

It's a good question because I don't think we really know the answer yet. I think he can just based off some of the things I've seen him do out of C2 in terms of range - but didn't really have anything to do with the play. He does most of his work as a blitzer in the slot, or a robber in C1, or the flat player in C3.
 
I'm really happy to see James Wiggins having come this far.

I remember talking with you about him had to be over a year ago.
 
ckparrothead said:
I'm really happy to see James Wiggins having come this far.

I remember talking with you about him had to be over a year ago.
Click to expand...
Yeah he’s a freak - 4.4 speed, 37” vert, 11’ broad jump, benches 405 & squats 675.







 
James Wiggins is having surgery this morning to repair his ACL and is out for the year. Tough break for the kid.
 
Just had to bump this as I saw Delpit this weekend vs. UF. Never really watched LSU that seriously but my god this kid was everywhere.

Really enjoyed watching him play.
 
So are we still considering Simmons as a safety? Either way is he a scheme fit in Miami?
 
I see him listed as LB on many boards. Haven’t watched him play much myself, but I’m guessing Simmons plays a hybrid role?
 
Simmons plays a hybrid role. I think he’s a perfect fit for a positionless defense and the role coaches had for Minkah.
 
Homer alert!!

Simmons is the best off ball defender in the draft and only Young is a better defensive player.
 
