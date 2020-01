Slimm's 2020 Tight Ends (seniors)

j-off-her-doll said: Slimm, you seeing any TE's similar to Foster Moreau (guy we were both high on) - good blocker, good athlete, underutilized receiver? Click to expand...

I think maybe Cole Kmet would probably be the best comparison to Foster Moreau.Maybe Cheyenne O’Grady also - but both are utilized a little more in the passing game than Moreau was. O’Grady specifically is good enough that Arkansas schemes to move him around and get him in favorable matchups as the first option in the passing game.I really like O’Grady. So physical with the ball in his hands and difficult to tackle with such great balance. Basically the opposite of Mike Gesicki. I believe O’Grady would be an excellent addition for a team that needs to add some physicality and toughness to their TE group like Miami. He’s going to be a good one.