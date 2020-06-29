Small World

Over the weekend, I gave away some landscaping rocks that I was tired of tripping over while doing yard work. I advertised them on FB marketplace and the guy that came to get them noticed that I was wearing a Dolphins shirt and he said that he is a life-long Dolphins fan also. We talked about the good ol' days of the 70's and 80's and how we are both excited to see the team return to respectability. He also had the same "prove it" attitude towards Tua as I do and is excited about the youth and coaching staff.



And to top it all off, he brought his Corgi along for the ride and she got along great with our Corgi.



I live in Michigan and finding lifelong Dolphin fans around here is sometimes tough - you have to deal with a lot of the bandwagon Patriots/Bucs fans (the obvious ties to Brady being a Michigan alum) or miserable "this is our year" Lions fans. I would much rather meet long-time fans than anyone that is on the bandwagon because of Tua or any other player.