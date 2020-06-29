Small World

Over the weekend, I gave away some landscaping rocks that I was tired of tripping over while doing yard work. I advertised them on FB marketplace and the guy that came to get them noticed that I was wearing a Dolphins shirt and he said that he is a life-long Dolphins fan also. We talked about the good ol' days of the 70's and 80's and how we are both excited to see the team return to respectability. He also had the same "prove it" attitude towards Tua as I do and is excited about the youth and coaching staff.

And to top it all off, he brought his Corgi along for the ride and she got along great with our Corgi.

I live in Michigan and finding lifelong Dolphin fans around here is sometimes tough - you have to deal with a lot of the bandwagon Patriots/Bucs fans (the obvious ties to Brady being a Michigan alum) or miserable "this is our year" Lions fans. I would much rather meet long-time fans than anyone that is on the bandwagon because of Tua or any other player.
 
Mike I am moving this to the main Football forum so you will get more replies

The lounge is great but not really where we talk about football
 
Ya stuff like that happens.

I live in Allentown Pa, I bought my house 14 years ago. I was pleasantly surprised to learn my neighbors on the right side of my house were Dolphins fans. Not shocked.

However, when the house on my left sold about 6 months after I bought my house and my new neighbor was also a Dolphins fan.....ya I was a little shocked. 3 of us in a row in suburban Pa.

I am not sure fans outside of south Florida realize how many Dolphins fans there are out there. Especially guys in their 50s and 60s. I’m guessing we lack in the under 35 demographic, nationally, though.
 
Last edited:
Exactly. I have been a Dolphin fan for 45 years or so. I have never lived in Florida. I’m a midwestern guy.

I don’t remember this but my wife teases me that sometime after we met, i said, ”I love, Love, Love, Love the Dolphins!”

We do have a very sizable national fan base. Up to about 15 years ago, we were good for football ratings and the networks liked to put us on.

We need to reverse course to get younger demographics on board, both in Florida and around the country.
 
I did my part, I had two boys. The 3 and half year proudly wears his Dolphins hat, especially when he sees me wearing mine. This should be the first year he sits and watches with me, although getting his attention for more than 10 seconds seems impossible.

The 7th month old doesn’t know he’s a Dolphins fan yet, although I could see my wife getting a hold of him before I do and making him a Giants fan......his name is Eli after all. I always said I wouldn’t mind if that happened because frankly we owe them quite a bit of gratitude for preserving our history.
 
There is a Patriots bar in Lauderdale by the Sea, an otherwise beautiful little town maybe a half hour from Hard Rock. I sometimes pop in when the Patsies lose, like last year to us or against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. They define sore losers.
 
Miami is a very very energetic fanbase whenever success comes. The bandwagons will be insane
 
