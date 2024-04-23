Smoke Screens & Draft Week Rumors

Things I've picked up today. Please add other rumors and stuff to this thread.



#2 pick - The Raiders are trying to trade up to #2, they love Daniels and behind the scenes Daniels reportedly wants to be a Raider. Washington also wants Daniels and there is no way the #2 is Maye, if Washington makes the pick, they do not like Maye.



#3 pick - New England Isn't in love with Maye or McCarthy at #3 and want to trade down. Vikings love McCarthy and are trying to get up somewhere to get him, maybe not at #3 but Minn wants JJ.



Drake Maye in free fall? - GMs around the league are saying Maye has footwork problems AND throwing motion problems making him look like a huge project at the NFL level. As of right today, Maye isn't linked to any team... this is news bc for months NE was thought to want Maye.



#4 Pick - Arizona reportedly looks at Marvin Harrison Jr as a safe, sure fire pro-bowler so he should be their pick..... what's interesting is the noise starting to get louder that most NFL scouts and pundits DO NOT have Harrison as the #1 WR in the draft. Most have Nabers (myself included) and Nabers fits the Arizona offense better than MHJ. I'm sure Arizona will have some heated arguments about this pick internally.



Michael Penix Jr moving up - its not surprising the more you look into Penix. He's a pocket passer with elite athletic ability. If a team can look past his injury history, he will be a 1st round pick.



Some News media fell for the Worthy smokescreen, making me question how qualified some of these people are.



#5 Chargers want to trade down, not really news. If they stay, Alt will be the pick, look for Minnesota to try to trade up here if JJ is still on the board.



#6 The Giants are a mystery, there are rumors the Giants want to move up in the draft, which is weird bc noone seems to know who they want to trade up for. They have been penciled in to take a WR this whole time, but if the Giants take a QB out of no where it's gonna cause mass chaos on draft night. My guess is they stay put and get Nabers or Odunze or MHJ if Arizona has a nervous breakdown before them and take Nabers.



Jacksonville Jaguars are in love with Nabers and Odunze and would like to move up if they can. If they stay at #17 they will prob take BTJ or a corner.



Buffalo and KC are WR desperate but there is zero noise that either are looking to trade up that ive heard.



Denver HAHA Zach Wilson, there is no way he's Sean Peytons answer is he? There's rumblings that Denver likes Wilson enough to pass on QBs early and take Spencer Rattler later in the draft. This seems crazy to me but it's Denver, they never do anything that makes sense.



The Dolphins ...... nothing, I'm not hearing anything but fake news about Worthy, so good job to Grier, no one seems to know what were gonna do.