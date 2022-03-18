Smythe back

Dolphins re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year, $8 million contract.
Mike Gesicki took to Twitter, actually breaking the news by saying, "The Miami Dolphins have re-signed and made the best signing of anyone across the league." He would go on to note that Smythe is coming back on a two-year deal. Smythe caught 34 balls for 357 yards last year. The veteran tight end is also a QB sneak aficionado somehow. He converted both of his attempts for first downs in 2021. Gesicki remains the team's TE1 but Smythe is a solid backup and role player for Miami.
I guess they don’t have a lot of faith in Long. They still have 5 TE’s on the roster and while I suspect they will likely cut at least one TE soon, it appears Long will be no better than the 3rd string TE next year and just might be 4th string.