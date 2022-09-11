So... 48 active players on game day

We have 55 to choose from. Our 53 man roster plus the called-up Cracraft and McKinley.



Which 7 do we leave out?



Well, Tanner Connor for sure. 1

Skyler Thompson 2

Ahmed probably isn't 100% 3



It just got harder...

Rowe and Van Ginkle due to injury 4 and 5



Two more...



Eguavoen maybe 6



7? Hmm... we signed him to play specials only, but maybe he isn't on the same page yet,

I'll go with... Bethel



Your mileage may vary.