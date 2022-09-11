 So... 48 active players on game day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So... 48 active players on game day

Feverdream

Feverdream

We have 55 to choose from. Our 53 man roster plus the called-up Cracraft and McKinley.

Which 7 do we leave out?

Well, Tanner Connor for sure. 1
Skyler Thompson 2
Ahmed probably isn't 100% 3

It just got harder...
Rowe and Van Ginkle due to injury 4 and 5

Two more...

Eguavoen maybe 6

7? Hmm... we signed him to play specials only, but maybe he isn't on the same page yet,
I'll go with... Bethel

Your mileage may vary.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Danny

Danny

one OL guys?.....probably Jones

Actually not sure they want to go with only 7 OL's ......maybe Ingold if he's still not 100%
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

good work. you should follow the team.
 
