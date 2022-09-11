So... 48 active players on game day

Feverdream
Club Member
We have 55 to choose from. Our 53 man roster plus the called-up Cracraft and McKinley.
Which 7 do we leave out?
Well, Tanner Connor for sure. 1
Skyler Thompson 2
Ahmed probably isn't 100% 3
It just got harder...
Rowe and Van Ginkle due to injury 4 and 5
Two more...
Eguavoen maybe 6
7? Hmm... we signed him to play specials only, but maybe he isn't on the same page yet,
I'll go with... Bethel
Your mileage may vary.
Which 7 do we leave out?
Well, Tanner Connor for sure. 1
Skyler Thompson 2
Ahmed probably isn't 100% 3
It just got harder...
Rowe and Van Ginkle due to injury 4 and 5
Two more...
Eguavoen maybe 6
7? Hmm... we signed him to play specials only, but maybe he isn't on the same page yet,
I'll go with... Bethel
Your mileage may vary.