So after 8 games, which players do you want back next season?

I'm doing this for two reasons. First I want to see which players would you totally want to bring back next year based on what you've seen so far but also, I want to see the list at this time vs what that list will look like after all 16 games. With so many young players things can change real quick. Anyway, 4 days away from our next game so lets do this.



These are players I want back based on what I've seen. Meaning I've seen enough to want them back already.



Both our punter and kicker. just wanted to get that out of the way.



QB-Tua-Of course I want him back



RB-Gaskins-yes but draft another RB please.

RB-Laird- yes, he's a good back up and ST's player



TE-Gesicki- yes but he needs to step it up

Shaheen-he'll be back since he got extended



WR-Parker- yes

Williams- yes but lets hope he doesn't get hurt anymore



Oline- Jackson, Flowers,Karras,Hunt,Davis,Kidnley.......all of these players yes



D-line

Ogbah,Lawson,Wilkins,Sisler,Davis.....all yes

Edge/LB

Van Noy,AVG, both yes

ILB-Roberts, yes he's played much better these last 4 games.



Corners- Howard, yes unless we get a super offer for him

Jones, McCain,Needham all yes......Iggy will be back since he was a first round pick but he has lots of work to do.



Safeties- Jones and Rowe both yes



Now here are some players that we don't have a big enough sample but most of them are probably back,



Strowbridge,Bowden,Perry,Callaway



now Grant and Baker I'm not sure about. Both have done some good things and both have done some bad. I'm counting on a WR high in the draft and also hoping for an ILB like Parson(probably won't happen) so these are two "veterans" that could be in the bubble?



Am I forgetting anybody?