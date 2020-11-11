So after 8 games, which players do you want back next season?

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 37,213
- Reaction score
- 50,138
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
I'm doing this for two reasons. First I want to see which players would you totally want to bring back next year based on what you've seen so far but also, I want to see the list at this time vs what that list will look like after all 16 games. With so many young players things can change real quick. Anyway, 4 days away from our next game so lets do this.
These are players I want back based on what I've seen. Meaning I've seen enough to want them back already.
Both our punter and kicker. just wanted to get that out of the way.
QB-Tua-Of course I want him back
RB-Gaskins-yes but draft another RB please.
RB-Laird- yes, he's a good back up and ST's player
TE-Gesicki- yes but he needs to step it up
Shaheen-he'll be back since he got extended
WR-Parker- yes
Williams- yes but lets hope he doesn't get hurt anymore
Oline- Jackson, Flowers,Karras,Hunt,Davis,Kidnley.......all of these players yes
D-line
Ogbah,Lawson,Wilkins,Sisler,Davis.....all yes
Edge/LB
Van Noy,AVG, both yes
ILB-Roberts, yes he's played much better these last 4 games.
Corners- Howard, yes unless we get a super offer for him
Jones, McCain,Needham all yes......Iggy will be back since he was a first round pick but he has lots of work to do.
Safeties- Jones and Rowe both yes
Now here are some players that we don't have a big enough sample but most of them are probably back,
Strowbridge,Bowden,Perry,Callaway
now Grant and Baker I'm not sure about. Both have done some good things and both have done some bad. I'm counting on a WR high in the draft and also hoping for an ILB like Parson(probably won't happen) so these are two "veterans" that could be in the bubble?
Am I forgetting anybody?
These are players I want back based on what I've seen. Meaning I've seen enough to want them back already.
Both our punter and kicker. just wanted to get that out of the way.
QB-Tua-Of course I want him back
RB-Gaskins-yes but draft another RB please.
RB-Laird- yes, he's a good back up and ST's player
TE-Gesicki- yes but he needs to step it up
Shaheen-he'll be back since he got extended
WR-Parker- yes
Williams- yes but lets hope he doesn't get hurt anymore
Oline- Jackson, Flowers,Karras,Hunt,Davis,Kidnley.......all of these players yes
D-line
Ogbah,Lawson,Wilkins,Sisler,Davis.....all yes
Edge/LB
Van Noy,AVG, both yes
ILB-Roberts, yes he's played much better these last 4 games.
Corners- Howard, yes unless we get a super offer for him
Jones, McCain,Needham all yes......Iggy will be back since he was a first round pick but he has lots of work to do.
Safeties- Jones and Rowe both yes
Now here are some players that we don't have a big enough sample but most of them are probably back,
Strowbridge,Bowden,Perry,Callaway
now Grant and Baker I'm not sure about. Both have done some good things and both have done some bad. I'm counting on a WR high in the draft and also hoping for an ILB like Parson(probably won't happen) so these are two "veterans" that could be in the bubble?
Am I forgetting anybody?