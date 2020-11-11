So after 8 games, which players do you want back next season?

Danny

Danny

I'm doing this for two reasons. First I want to see which players would you totally want to bring back next year based on what you've seen so far but also, I want to see the list at this time vs what that list will look like after all 16 games. With so many young players things can change real quick. Anyway, 4 days away from our next game so lets do this.

These are players I want back based on what I've seen. Meaning I've seen enough to want them back already.

Both our punter and kicker. just wanted to get that out of the way.

QB-Tua-Of course I want him back

RB-Gaskins-yes but draft another RB please.
RB-Laird- yes, he's a good back up and ST's player

TE-Gesicki- yes but he needs to step it up
Shaheen-he'll be back since he got extended

WR-Parker- yes
Williams- yes but lets hope he doesn't get hurt anymore

Oline- Jackson, Flowers,Karras,Hunt,Davis,Kidnley.......all of these players yes

D-line
Ogbah,Lawson,Wilkins,Sisler,Davis.....all yes
Edge/LB
Van Noy,AVG, both yes
ILB-Roberts, yes he's played much better these last 4 games.

Corners- Howard, yes unless we get a super offer for him
Jones, McCain,Needham all yes......Iggy will be back since he was a first round pick but he has lots of work to do.

Safeties- Jones and Rowe both yes

Now here are some players that we don't have a big enough sample but most of them are probably back,

Strowbridge,Bowden,Perry,Callaway

now Grant and Baker I'm not sure about. Both have done some good things and both have done some bad. I'm counting on a WR high in the draft and also hoping for an ILB like Parson(probably won't happen) so these are two "veterans" that could be in the bubble?

Am I forgetting anybody?
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Fine, I'll kick it off. Fitzmagic. Keep him in house. Best case scenario he continues to lead by example for Tua, and worst case scenario he comes in to win a few games if Tua gets hurt. He might not want it but I wouldn't mind it.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Gaskin can walk! Nothing special about the guy. But if they want to keep him for depht then fine.
The same goes with Laird...Those guys aren't bringing anything extra. You can always find good ST players in the NFL.

Roberts at LB can walk. Don't let a few spalsh plays on defense fool you.
Baker needs strong LB play around him. If he's the man at the LB position for that group then your in trouble.

The LBs are the weakest link on defense.

Grant is what he is...A special teams threat. His size makes it a challenge for him to ever be more than a few snaps on offense. If they can replace him with someone that can also contribute on ST and WR then they should.
 
