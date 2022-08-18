 So I had my draft today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So I had my draft today

Displaced Finatic
All set up at noon to do the draft and one our trucks breaks down on the railroad tracks. I have to enable Autodraft, I did manage to grab one Miami player... the Penguin.

1660847472064.png
 
The Ghost

A league with a noon draft time on a Thursday is not a real FF league, especially with a draft 3 weeks before the season starts. You're playing with 11 strangers for free on yahoo and posting it here because?

Way to be a Dolphins fan by the way. Was Tom Brady not available?

If I'm starting Trey Lance on my FF team, I'm praying I lose.
 
Mods please ban this bills fan. No true fan takes Josh Allen. You take all Miami players even if it means losing every single year and not learning your lesson about not drafting dolphins players due to your homerism
 
It's a work pool. It auto drafted because I was too busy doing work at work. Crazy concept I know. I posted because I wanted to. I'll ask for permission next time Dad.
 
