No it was TANK for TUA. Tua was going to be the #1 overall pick in 2020 draft right before his injury not Joe Burrow. The QB on the yacht was Tom Brady not Deshaun Watson. Flores did not want to recruit TB12 to a **** show in 2020 and he never went to that meeting on Ross's Yacht over and over he was not following the instructions of the owner and made Grier look like an *** because Ross trusted Grier and Flores is a good friend he will comply. Boy were they so wrong. TB12 then took himself to Tampa Bay end of story.