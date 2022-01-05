 SO LAST YEAR TUA DIDN'T KNOW THE PLAYBOOK NOW HE DOESN'T KNOW THE WEATHER? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SO LAST YEAR TUA DIDN'T KNOW THE PLAYBOOK NOW HE DOESN'T KNOW THE WEATHER?

I literally cannot make this sh!t up.


superphin said:
So he had a bad game in we and coke conditions and now plans on practicing in these conditions to try and prevent another bad game. The audacity of this guy.
Click to expand...
Super, we knew it was snowy and rainy three days out and we're just fans. One, Flores and his team should be keelhauled for not prepping him. Two. He should be keelhauled for not (it would seem) knowing to prep for the weather. Three. He should be keelhauled for being aw shucks'y borderline retarded to give that response. There's a lot to unpack but someone's butt needs to be rubbing some barnacles!
 
Fin-Loco said:
Super, we knew it was snowy and rainy three days out and we're just fans. One, Flores and his team should be keelhauled for not prepping him. Two. He should be keelhauled for not (it would seem) knowing to prep for the weather. Three. He should be keelhauled for being aw shucks'y borderline retarded to give that response. There's a lot to unpack but someone's butt needs to be rubbing some barnacles!
Click to expand...
He's saying hes going to train in the cold, not that he didnt have a couple practices with wet balls with the AC on
 
1Dolfan said:
He's saying hes going to train in the cold, not that he didnt have a couple practices with wet balls with the AC on
Click to expand...
Is there some reason he wouldn't do that already leading up to a wet rain and snow game? How does he not know how to play with a wet ball? He's the freaking Dolphins QB. Half of training camp is in a downpour...
 
Fin-Loco said:
Super, we knew it was snowy and rainy three days out and we're just fans. One, Flores and his team should be keelhauled for not prepping him. Two. He should be keelhauled for not (it would seem) knowing to prep for the weather. Three. He should be keelhauled for being aw shucks'y borderline retarded to give that response. There's a lot to unpack but someone's butt needs to be rubbing some barnacles!
Click to expand...
What would have been a sufficient response? You wanna go at him for having a bad game go ahead he deserves it he was not good. But what response could he have given that would have been satisfactory to you?
 
I'm blaming Flo plenty on this but Tua needs to take some responsibility for prepping himself and also not acting like a moron when he gets interviewed. Losing is already bad enough then he needs to again go Gee Whiz Andy in freaking Mayberry in an interview? Come on man.
 
