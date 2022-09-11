So many good ends in game 1

That New Orleans game I mentioned- that is the best of Jameis Winston and what I hope he can be as I am still rooting for him. (And also what I hope Mayfield can be, similar players but Winston way more talented). Play within himself and keep contained. Then unleash "hero ball" and use that elite playmaking potential when its really needed. I didn't see the first 59 minutes, but when it came down to air it out or it was lost he made it happen. And when they had that weird penalty and they lost ten yards and a down, he got it back cold and surgically.



Tampa was just never playing the type of games of giving the type of defensive performances that let them win if it wasn't on his arm all game long, and he makes too mayn mistakes if he isn't restrained a little. But I've hardly ever seen a more talented playmaker.