So many good ends in game 1

Damn good time to have Sunday ticket....every game except the Ravens/Jets and Dolphins/Pats going to the wire or OT.
 
59 yard field goal by Cleveland to likely win.

BUT refs screwed Carolina. Jacoby Brissett went up to spike the ball, took a step back and then spiked it. Refs immediately threw a flag and then picked it up and said it wasn't intentional grounding when that that's obviously the call.
 
I saw that too. Really galling, especially after I watched the Saints get penalized for intentional grounding because of a situation where nobody knew the receiver was actually ruled OOBs and the clock stopped.

The ref in that game explained is as he "faked the spike then spiked it". Well that's exactly when I have seen intentional grounding called over and over. If it isn't immediate I have ALWAYS seen it called grounding.
 
That New Orleans game I mentioned- that is the best of Jameis Winston and what I hope he can be as I am still rooting for him. (And also what I hope Mayfield can be, similar players but Winston way more talented). Play within himself and keep contained. Then unleash "hero ball" and use that elite playmaking potential when its really needed. I didn't see the first 59 minutes, but when it came down to air it out or it was lost he made it happen. And when they had that weird penalty and they lost ten yards and a down, he got it back cold and surgically.

Tampa was just never playing the type of games of giving the type of defensive performances that let them win if it wasn't on his arm all game long, and he makes too mayn mistakes if he isn't restrained a little. But I've hardly ever seen a more talented playmaker.
 
