So many HC candidates, so few strongly desired!

Ray R

Ray R

So many HC candidates, so few strongly desired by the posters on this board!

I have not seen many "we need so & so as HC because blah blah blah". Most preferences seem to be "luke" warm, if there is any preference given at all.

Are there any posters out there that are strongly in favor of a specific person for HC?
If so, who do you really want to be our next HC and why?

I only ever had strong feelings about a HC I wanted to see a few years ago, and he didn't work out that well.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

PHINSfan said:
Pederson! I believe he can come in and win early, which is what the owner wants. He has NFL connections which can help him bring in a decent coaching staff.
Agreed! I want someone with experience as a HC. Pederson, Harbaugh or Caldwell
 
Vaark

Vaark

andyahs

andyahs

Vaark said:
I have a headache.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

None of them excite me, but the again I remember the sheer joy when we landed Parcells and Saban. Neither of those turned out great. I have not been a fan of any other coaching hires since Johnson
 
S

Sirspud

The Dolphins have hired a lot of guys the board really liked - Saban, Cameron, and Gase among them. We really have to accept that we don't know s***.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Vaark said:
That just about sums it up!
 
F

ForksPhin

Doug Pederson. His experience Is what we need. We don’t need another media-created “hot” coordinator.
 
