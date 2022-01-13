So many HC candidates, so few strongly desired by the posters on this board!



I have not seen many "we need so & so as HC because blah blah blah". Most preferences seem to be "luke" warm, if there is any preference given at all.



Are there any posters out there that are strongly in favor of a specific person for HC?

If so, who do you really want to be our next HC and why?



I only ever had strong feelings about a HC I wanted to see a few years ago, and he didn't work out that well.