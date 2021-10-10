So much for a top 10 defense

The defense wasn't good last year either. Down to down it was bottom third in the league, 23d in total defense. It was mind boggling how some fans thought this was an elite defense last year.



It benefited from turnovers against bad teams and bad quarterbacks, they were never going to maintain those turnover numbers, in fact history says the defense that leads the league in turnovers suffers a major regression the next season. And without those turnovers last year the defense would have been very bad.



There is no talent other than an inconsistent Howard. None. This team has guaranteed only like 13 mil less to Byron Jones than the Ravens have to Marlon Humphrey. A first team All-Pro. This organization is a shambles.