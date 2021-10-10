 So much for a top 10 defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So much for a top 10 defense

We have been a bottom 10 defense so far this year. This game is just more of the same. Shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone especially against TB.
 
Since the Patriots game in which the defense only gave up 16 points. Over the last 4 games, the defense has given up an average of 34.5 points per game. They are terrible on third down and they are Just a bad defense.
Whether it is terrible coaching or the players just aren’t good enough. Someone needs to be held responsible for how bad this rebuild has gone off the rails.
 
The defense wasn't good last year either. Down to down it was bottom third in the league, 23d in total defense. It was mind boggling how some fans thought this was an elite defense last year.

It benefited from turnovers against bad teams and bad quarterbacks, they were never going to maintain those turnover numbers, in fact history says the defense that leads the league in turnovers suffers a major regression the next season. And without those turnovers last year the defense would have been very bad.

There is no talent other than an inconsistent Howard. None. This team has guaranteed only like 13 mil less to Byron Jones than the Ravens have to Marlon Humphrey. A first team All-Pro. This organization is a shambles.
 
1972forever said:
Since the Patriots game in which the defense only gave up 16 points. Over the last 4 games, the defense has given up an average of 34.5 points per game. They are terrible on third down and they are Just a bad defense.
Whether it is terrible coaching or the players just aren’t good enough. Someone needs to be held responsible for how bad this rebuild has gone off the rails.
Buffalo, Tampa and Vegas are three of those. Top 5 offences. If Miami’s offence could sustain possession more often, it wouldn’t look so bad.
 
It was amazing how open the middle of the field was all day. We can’t defend crossers.

Our linebackers are terrible. We need an IMPACT three down linebacker and an edge guy at a minimum.
 
They look just as bad as the garbage we saw at the start of 2019. I don't see how anyone would think that Flores deserves to keep his job at this point. He was touted as a defensive guru yet his defense has been terrible this season.
 
They have lived and died by the takeaway and situational in red zone, 3rd down but have always given up plays / yards.

This season we have been terrible in red area and 3rd, so part of me agrees and part is surprised.

Team is just not very good on either side of the ball right now.
 
This team has no choice, but enter into another rebuild. There are too many holes for a quick fix.
 
