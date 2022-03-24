 So proud of Finheaven right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So proud of Finheaven right now

Blake the great

Blake the great

We traded away draft capital for a proven stud and very few are upset about losing the picks. I'm so proud of you guys....
Will Ferrell Congratulations GIF
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

I'm happy to get Hill, but I'm upset about losing the picks.

I think Kebo might need a number for a call center though. Can we send someone over to his home to check on him?
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Joe Dolfan said:
I'm happy to get Hill, but I'm upset about losing the picks.

I think Kebo might need a number for a call center though. Can we send someone over to his home to check on him?
WHY? you realize how many perennial pro bowl or all pro players we have drafted in the last 20 years? maybe 2 or 3, but only one has been a Dolphins for more than 2 seasons.
 
Adam First

Adam First

I'm not upset at all. Tyreek Hill is worth all the picks given, and the team still has two firsts next year along with their day two picks.
 
El Canadian

El Canadian

Thought it was a great trade for us, don't even think we overpaid. Tyreek Hill is arguably the best receiver in football. Excited for the season.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

I will say it's funny that everyone saying they would stop rooting for Miami if they traded for Watson because of his off field issues were probably the same ones jumping up in down with joy after the Hill trade. Even though Hill is also a scumbag off the field.
 
