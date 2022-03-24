So proud of Finheaven right now

Blake the great
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2011
- Messages
- 3,705
- Reaction score
- 3,067
We traded away draft capital for a proven stud and very few are upset about losing the picks. I'm so proud of you guys....
How else to get Hill?I'm happy to get Hill, but I'm upset about losing the picks.
I think Kebo might need a number for a call center though. Can we send someone over to his home to check on him?
Call a doctor if it's been more than 8 hours.Since acquiring Armstead and Hill my PHIN has been way up.
I'm happy to get Hill, but I'm upset about losing the picks.
I think Kebo might need a number for a call center though. Can we send someone over to his home to check on him?
How else to get Hill?
I can be happy about the trade and still lament the loss of draft excitement.WHY? you realize how many perennial pro bowl or all pro players we have drafted in the last 20 years? maybe 2 or 3, but only has been a Dolphins for more than 2 seasons.