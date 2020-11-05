So Ummm...Who’s Going to be the RB vs Arizona?

Some of our WR can probably take a carry or two. Malcolm Perry? Lol
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Man. Tua might have to carry the team quicker than we thought haha
lynn bowden jr. was upset that the raiders were using him at RB.

maybe he will do it for us on Sunday if we promise it will just be this one time.
 
Next Man up: Howard.

Jordan Howard has put up strong numbers in the past for 3-4 years. He didn't start off good in Miami and became an after-thought. I hope the kid plays with a chip and brings it Sunday.
 
