So, what if there ISN'T a QB run at the top.

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,135
- Reaction score
- 973
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
I just don't love these QBs and I won't be shocked if GMs don't love anywhere near as much as the experts predict.
There's a possibility that all but 1 of Miami's speculated 'targets' will be there at 6.
In this thread, let's do a Top 10 Mock if only 2 QBs go Top 10.
I'll let you guys start first: Go!
There's a possibility that all but 1 of Miami's speculated 'targets' will be there at 6.
In this thread, let's do a Top 10 Mock if only 2 QBs go Top 10.
I'll let you guys start first: Go!