So, what if there ISN'T a QB run at the top.

I would be really really surprised if something over than 3 quarterbacks come off the board to start the draft (Maybe even four depending on what the Falcons do). Lawrence is an obvious lock at #1, I can't see the Jets passing up and not shopping the 2nd overall pick if they are taking anything besides a quarterback and the 49ers didn't just trade three 1st round picks for the #3 pick to not take a quarterback. Which means that at least one of Chase, Pitts or Smith will be there at #6.



I guess the Jets if any team would be the wildcard in this, they are the Jets so maybe they do screw up and pass on Wilson. lol. If in the 0.1% chance they take anyone else besides a QB, and Chase, Pitts and Smith are all gone. Waddle and Sewell would still be there at 6. But again I don't think that happens, I think one of the Dolphins top 3 (Chase, Pitts and Smith) will be available.