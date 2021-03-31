 So, what if there ISN'T a QB run at the top. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, what if there ISN'T a QB run at the top.

ChitownPhins28

I just don't love these QBs and I won't be shocked if GMs don't love anywhere near as much as the experts predict.

There's a possibility that all but 1 of Miami's speculated 'targets' will be there at 6.

In this thread, let's do a Top 10 Mock if only 2 QBs go Top 10.

I'll let you guys start first: Go!
 
Lawrence
Sewell
Wilson
Pitts
Chase

We can take either: Parsons, Smith or Waddle or maybe there will be teams like Carolina and Denver wanting to trade up.
 
I've been hearing that the 'samples' provided by Fields or Lance are not 'loved' by many, especially re: Lance. I'm feeling Mack Jones being QB3 here.
 
Lawrence a foregone conclusion at 1.

Douglas not being willing to trade pick #2 screams QB.

SF didn’t trade 3, 1st round picks and a 3rd to move up for any player other than one that plays QB.

Only question is if Atlanta will take one or trade down to a team that will.
 
AdamD13 said:
Lawrence a foregone conclusion at 1.

Douglas not being willing to trade pick #2 screams QB.

SF didn’t trade 3, 1st round picks and a 3rd to move up for any player other than one that plays QB.

Only question is if Atlanta will take one or trade down to a team that will.
Facts.
 
foozool13 said:
There is no way Jones is a better prospect than Fields on any planet. Jones had such a bad 1st pro day he held a second one and was not very good in that either. PRO DAY, where it’s all scripted and vs air.
Ahh. Good 411 there. I did not see this.
 
1 Lawrence
2 Wilson
3 Fields
4 Sewell
5 Chase
6 Smith
7 Parsons
8 Lance
9 Surtain
10 Slater
 
AdamD13 said:
Lawrence a foregone conclusion at 1.

Douglas not being willing to trade pick #2 screams QB.

SF didn’t trade 3, 1st round picks and a 3rd to move up for any player other than one that plays QB.

Only question is if Atlanta will take one or trade down to a team that will.
I could see Atlanta doing neither. No QB and not trade to another team that will take a QB. I could see them taking Pitts or Chase to pair with Jones for now and they take one more run with Ryan.
 
I would be really really surprised if something over than 3 quarterbacks come off the board to start the draft (Maybe even four depending on what the Falcons do). Lawrence is an obvious lock at #1, I can't see the Jets passing up and not shopping the 2nd overall pick if they are taking anything besides a quarterback and the 49ers didn't just trade three 1st round picks for the #3 pick to not take a quarterback. Which means that at least one of Chase, Pitts or Smith will be there at #6.

I guess the Jets if any team would be the wildcard in this, they are the Jets so maybe they do screw up and pass on Wilson. lol. If in the 0.1% chance they take anyone else besides a QB, and Chase, Pitts and Smith are all gone. Waddle and Sewell would still be there at 6. But again I don't think that happens, I think one of the Dolphins top 3 (Chase, Pitts and Smith) will be available.
 
