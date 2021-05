Russ57 said: Dolphins guarantee him 130K. Over the past two years we have averaged 23K on UDFA. I know they worked with him at the senior bowl. To guarantee that much they must of really wanted him bad. I don't know anything about the guy other than what I read on the net. How about you guys? Any idea why they wanted him so badly? Click to expand...

He played for the Dolphin coaches in the Senior Bowl and they obviously saw something in him that they felt was worth giving him more money to sign as an UDFA.When you look at all the offensive linemen they have drafted over the last 10 years and paid far more than they are going to pay Jones, I have no problem with them signing Jones. They have wasted millions of dollars on offensive linemen over the years they drafted who were useless. So if they saw something in him during the week of Senior Bowl practices and the game they liked, $130,000 is well worth it to see if he can come in and replace one of the backup offensive linemen now on the roster.