So you want to win a super bowl?

The Ghost
Stamos
Watching this Chiefs-Ravens game made me realize we aren’t just building a team, we have to build a team that can get through KC. Mahomes is out of this world.
Get ready for a lot of DL.
Tua needs to be elite for us to be able to get by that squad consistently. Mahomes is so good he can make a reigning MVP look irrelevant.
3 of our next 5 first round picks should be DL
We have a good head start with these corners we’ve got.
