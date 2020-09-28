So you want to win a super bowl?

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,191
Reaction score
5,186
Location
Allentown, Pa
Watching this Chiefs-Ravens game made me realize we aren’t just building a team, we have to build a team that can get through KC. Mahomes is out of this world.

Get ready for a lot of DL.

Tua needs to be elite for us to be able to get by that squad consistently. Mahomes is so good he can make a reigning MVP look irrelevant.

3 of our next 5 first round picks should be DL

We have a good head start with these corners we’ve got.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom