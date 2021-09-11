Soloman Kindley vs Vita Vea Game 5

Watching the game last night, I couldn't help but focus on Vita Vea and the way he manhandled the left guard and center of the Dallas Cowboys.

He is 6'4 and 347 pounds. Soloman Kindley is 6'4 and 340-350 pounds. There might be a few tremors or small earthquakes felt in Tampa when these two collide!

I am very interested to see who wins this confrontation.