Some big performances today: Stroud separating, under classroom stepping up.

CJ Stroud looking more and more like the No.1 pick in the draft. Buckeyes put up 77 today and he had 5 TD passes. Marvin Harrison Jr. looking like a 2024 first round WR.

The Georgia TE Brock Bowers had a monster game. 3 TDs including the rarely seen TE reverse to go along with two receptions. What a beast he is. So you in 2024 as well Brock.

Orange Gadsden Jr. with the game winner for Syracuse.

And a shoutout to my fellow Governor Mifflin High School Alum and 2021 national player of the year, Penn Stte RB Nick Singleton. He’s off too a strong start and a possible Heisman candidate in the future.

I am gonna watch the USC game as soon as my wife goes to bed.

What did you guys see today?
 
